TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The traditional investment model focuses on gathering assets, developing relationships, handing over those assets to a mutual fund company, and leaving those parties to do their part and charge for their services—the advising. These advisors may be genuinely interested in helping people but have been getting the short end of the stick—not being properly compensated for their services, partly because they have a reputation for not doing a great job. Simultaneously, the market has been slowly growing for the past 12 years with little disruption, and massive complacency has set in among these asset advisors. They may periodically rebalance their asset allocation models, or not at all, and generally have their clients do what they tell them. However, the market is likely to enter a very rough period for the next three to five years, and clients are going to start calling their advisors to the task—having them justify their investments versus performance. However, most advisors feel that because things are working well for the moment, they don't want to start making changes because it's time-consuming and costly.
But enter disruptor Christian Hyldahl, President and Founder of Varium Investment Partners, who explains to KJ Helms, host of the Disruption / Interruption podcast, that instead of utilizing the traditional investment advisory model that focuses on one half of client revenue, Christian Hyldahl's firm takes a radical shift—capitalizing and monetizing the investment management portion and sharing it with their investment advisement partners. By making sure clients' money is "working harder", advisors and asset managers will differentiate themselves—getting better performance even in bad market years, which attracts more capital, but more importantly, earns their customers' loyalty.
After years of being a traditional portfolio manager and having clients asked to lower his fees despite stellar performance year after year, Christian said to himself—THAT'S IT. I'M DONE WITH THE STATUS QUO and founded his own company based on a process, not a product, to consistently outperform expectations.
Christian explains:
1. The key component for disruption is an extreme emphasis on what you do and how you provide it.
2. Asset management companies haven't had to disclose their economics previously.
3. The market has been gradually growing for the last 12 years, but in 3 to 5 years that will shift.
4. There is no more 30-year pattern of fixed income and rates decreasing from 8% to 50 basis points.
5. Cryptocurrency has gained popularity lately and it has given some people the financial freedom to quit their employment.
6. We have more positions available than unemployed people at the moment.
7. Processes are being automated yet providing inferior performance. People are accepting it but shouldn't be.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM).
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Varium Investment Partners:
Varium Investment Partners is an "in-sourced" CIO solution for Independent Registered Investment Advisors. They are building the ideal investment solution which allows advisors to focus on building and managing client relationships and providing holistic financial planning advice, and Varium Investment Partners focuses on implementing institutional-level investment management solutions...the next evolution of the financial industry. Varium Investment Partners can be found online at VariumIP.com.
About Christian Hyldahl:
Christian Hyldahl has 27 years of portfolio management, investment strategy, and research experience across multiple investment styles and products. He is consistently a top portfolio manager in multiple equity categories as well as a value equity investment specialist in domestic and international equity. Christian Hyldahl can be found online at https://www.linkedin.com/in/christian-hyldahl-cfa-b55514/.
