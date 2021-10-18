TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketing, as varied as it can be, has become largely mired in the same old, tired tools and techniques, making it stale and uninspiring—which means consumers lose interest and marketers lose out on that precious ROI. And the numbers are dismal: between 60 and 70 percent of content created by marketing departments at B2B companies is never even used.(1) Even the supposedly tried and true email doesn't fair well either—up to 35 percent of them sit in inboxes and will never be read.(2) But, enter "frustrated, yet passionate" disruptor Casey Cheshire, Founder and CEO of Ringmaster Conversational Marketing, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption Interruption podcast, that podcasting is the new Account Based Marketing (ABM).
After realizing he was creating marketing content that was part of that percentage of content that was never seen or read, Casey said to himself, "This is bulls**t, THAT'S IT—I'M DONE WITH THE STATUS QUO and decided he was going to get more out of content creation than just creating content for its own sake. So, he flipped the model of getting views and likes rather than people reading it, and created his podcasting model, where it was the guest, and what they offered, that mattered the most in terms of ROI.
Casey explains:
1. Frustration and passion are the essential ingredients for disruption. Be open to getting a move and give new ideas a try. You need to be honest with yourself and others about how you see things.
2. People tend to get mired in comfortable marketing ruts. The greatest way to stand out from the crowd there is to be unique and fresh.
3. Give your marketing a mission. Marketing just to do marketing without an end goal serves no real purpose. You need to prove it's useful with ROI.
4. Give podcasting a try as a method of marketing yourself and your business. Podcasting has gained huge popularity in the last few years and it's a great marketing tool for connecting with a wider audience.
5. Talking to guests builds relationships that could earn you new customers. Above all else, the guests are the most important part of your podcast.
6. Podcasting isn't nearly as expensive as one might assume. You don't need a huge number of followers to start but you have the potential to reach a wide audience later.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app, and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM).
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumni of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Ringmaster Conversational Marketing:
Ringmaster Conversational Marketing produces podcasts for B2B companies that generate authentic conversations that generate irresistible content. The best way to create content that works is through authentic conversations with the people that matter the most - experts, customers and employees. They do this by crafting and producing a recurring podcast. This unique medium generates authentic conversations and storytelling that is unmatched by traditional content creation methods.
1. Hall, John. "60% Of B2B Content Sits Unused, Here's the Fix." Forbes, 17 January 2016, forbes.com/sites/johnhall/2016/01/17/60-of-b2b-content-sits-unused-heres-the-fix-2/?sh=20a6a1554d7b.
2. Kryzhanovska, Anastasia. "35% of Emails Are Left Unread: A Data-Driven Analysis of Email Use." Mailbird, 30 October 2020, getmailbird.com/email-use-statistics/.
