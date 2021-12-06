TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many businesses are finding it extremely difficult to be introspective, especially those backed by venture capital because they are busy raising money from external sources and facing extreme pressure to hit financial goals. They are not taking the time and care to carefully notice the changing times, namely the rise of creators. According to Signal Fire, out of the 50 million creators that exist today, about two million are professionals.(1) Now eCommerce has entered a new phase—social media platforms want to be a part of the e-commerce landscape which is creating a convergence of creators, products, and services. Businesses that are not adapting to these changes risk facing serious, business-killing consequences.
But, enter "reinventor" Chris Lamontagne, CEO of Spring, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption Interruption podcast, who says that there is a whole new category of SMBs and creators that began on social media through followers who cared about what they said. They can now supplement their income as creators through Spring's platform that supports their content in this new creator economy.
After Chris was brought into (now) Spring to reinvent the business he brought someone in whose sole purpose was to provide him a bevy of insight from what was happening in macro trends and insights from around the world, and that has become his driving force for deciding how to make massive shifts in how they are doing business.
Chris explains:
1. The lack of reinvention takes down the majority of businesses. They have to be aware of events and adjust to the new conditions; otherwise, they lose ground.
2. You must be open to examining your business and making the difficult choice to tear it up and attempt something novel if what you are doing isn't succeeding.
3. The creator economy began the social commerce movement. Many of these individuals already had followers from YouTube, Tik Tok, and other platforms.
4. We now see that social media providers also desire to be in the commerce side of the business (i.e., Instagram Shopping or Shoppable pins on Pinterest)
5. People are beginning to appreciate the fact that they no longer have to work in the typical work-day way. They can earn income from home doing what they enjoy—creating new content on various subjects.
6. COVID-19 has permitted creators to pursue their interests and be more creative with their work.
7. Now, more than at any other point in history, people have the means to share their content and reach any audience they desire.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app, and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM).
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumni of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Chris Lamontagne:
Chris Lamontagne is an enterprising and ambitious business leader with proven entrepreneurial talent and innovative way of thinking and strong experience with founding/working in high growth environments. He has a successful track record for defining go to market business strategy, leading user acquisition efforts, and driving hyper-growth. His interests include marketplaces, e-commerce, and mobile environments with a specific interest in distressed or turnaround situations. Chris founded first business at age 20, grew it to become a nationwide provider, and successfully exited three years later. Visit him at Spring via https://www.spri.ng/
1. Murthy, Naimeesha. "The Continuous Growth And Future Of The Creator Economy." Forbes, 30 August 2021, forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinessdevelopmentcouncil/2021/08/30/the-continuous-growth-and-future-of-the-creator-economy/?sh=5d5c254e7c9c.
Media Contact
Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR Disruptors(TM), 727-777-4621, khelms@jotopr.com
SOURCE Disruption Interruption