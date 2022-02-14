TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2020, the security-as-a-service (SaaS) market was valued at USD 9,162.9 million and it is expected to reach USD 22,669.17 million by 2026.(1) Add that there are 15,000 Software as a Service (SaaS) companies currently in the U.S, all competing for billions of customers worldwide.(2) While having a superior software product is essential for staying ahead of the game, that's not nearly enough to ensure market dominance. Often, the software itself may be excellent at what it does, but if it's complicated, hard to understand, and difficult to use, the customer won't care how good the software is, because they can't use it! And then, what's the point? Customers are not always asking for more features—but they all want a great user experience for the functionality they need.
But enter disruptor Esben Friis-Jensen, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Userflow, who explains to KJ Helms, host of the Disruption / Interruption podcast, that SaaS companies should treat their clients' onboarding and user experiences as equally important to their software. Providing software that literally onboards clients how their products work and how to use them will free them to concentrate on their core product.
Esben explains:
1. The major component of disruption is taking time to observe what can be made better via technology.
2. The latest way of thinking for SaaS companies is making the product the driver of growth.
3. You not only must ensure your technology is superior, but you must also make it easy to use. No one will use it if it's complicated.
4. SaaS providers should be concentrating 100% on the product and allow others to manage onboarding new clients.
5. You are disrupting when you are helping the underserved out of their ongoing frustration.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM).
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Userflow:
Userflow is an independent business, based in Santa Barbara, California, USA. They build a strong platform for SaaS companies to optimize their growth. They simply want to build the best and most useful product out there and provide exceptional personal support. Clients get to talk directly to them—the founders and owners. They will personally vouch for your happiness as a customer. Userflow lean, profitable, sustainable, and not beholden to any investors. They are in this for the long haul. Userflow can be found online at Userflow.com.
About Esben Friis-Jensen:
Esben Friis-Jensen is the Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Userflow. He is also the Co-founder and Advisor at Cobalt. He considers himself a Jack of all trades, master of none. Esben can be found online at https://twitter.com/esbenfj.
1. Statista, "Leading software as a service (SaaS) countries worldwide in 2021, by number of companies." Retrieved 02 February 2022, statista.com/statistics/1239046/top-saas-countries-list/.
2. Market Insight Reports. "Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) Market 2022 Strategic Assessment- IBM Corporation, Proofpoint Inc, Dell Technologies, Websense Inc., McAfee (Intel), Cisco Systems Inc." 01 February 2022, OpenPR, openpr.com/news/2542197/security-as-a-service-secaas-market-2022-strategic.
