TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the latest U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development Homeless Assessment Report, more than 37 thousand veterans have been experiencing homelessness. Put another way, about 21 out of every ten thousand veterans has been enduring homelessness.(1) California, at 28 percent, has the largest number of homeless veterans in the country. Florida is the next largest but is a distant second with less than a third of that number.(2) Some of these veterans may have various mental health or substance abuse issues, but they are still people in need. Many nonprofit organizations provide various services that can and will help, but their efforts are disparate and far less effective than they could be. Enter "stabilizing" disruptor Nick Saifan, chairman of Vendaval Corp., who explains to Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption Interruption podcast, that plans to fight homelessness have been around for decades. But the time for creating plans and talk is long past—it is now time to take action to organize these organizations and services to provide a holistic approach for combatting all aspects of the homeless issue.
After retiring from a career in the military and living well day to day, Nick realized he had many friends he had served with that were not as fortunate as he. He joined various veteran groups and discovered many veterans' biggest challenge was housing. Nick said to himself, THAT'S IT—I'M DONE WITH THE STATUS QUO and utilized his status as a licensed contractor in California to work with cities to build community projects that not only provide housing that low-income earners can afford, but entire self-sustaining communities that allow residents to contribute back to those communities.
Nick explains:
1. Charity and goodwill are prime motivators for the disruption of day-to-day operations' status quo.
2. Assisting people during a time of need in life is something that can go very far. Not necessarily money, it can sometimes be food, housing, or counseling. These kinds of help may give someone the means to have a higher quality of life.
3. In Orange County, California, there are more than 2,000 homeless veterans. This cannot be ignored and put out of mind. These people need our assistance.
4. Housing affordability is a major issue for older veterans. Home prices are often too high to be affordable and as a result, many veterans become homeless.
5. The transition from military life to the civilian world can be difficult. The toughest aspect is that there are no longer people with you every minute of your life. Veterans have a hard time finding friends outside the military environment.
6. Danny Thomas is Nick's hero. He founded St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Nicks wants to create a similar legacy.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM).
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumni of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Vendaval Corporation:
Nick Saifan served in the U.S. military for 24 years, including time stationed in Riverside County, CA. He experienced firsthand the difficulties of transitioning from military life to civilian life and, as a co-founder of a community-based nonprofit, he watched the difficulty in getting donations increasing year by year. Today, he's putting his business savvy where his heart is. He sees a community that, like many, has struggled to evolve with a changing employment picture in the region. Today Vendaval Corporation visualizes a sustainable business structure creating the opportunity for helping those in need with successful community-based programs. The differentiator in the communities he visualizes is self-sufficient affordable housing in a mixed-use development that offers on-site programs for veterans, youth, education, childcare, on-the-job training, and job placement. These programs begin even before ground is broken. Rounding out the community are retail outlets such as bakeries/coffee shops, dry cleaning shops, a paid-membership fitness center, and financial institution. For more information visit http://www.vendavalcorp.com/
