TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the Pew Research Center, just before the pandemic, only about 8 to 10% of the workforce worked remotely or in a hybrid fashion. After the pandemic hit, that percentage skyrocketed to a whopping 88%. Suddenly, there was a huge gap of people who had never worked remotely before. With that sudden dramatic shift, research showed that while individual productivity did go up, there were several challenges: feelings of isolation and loneliness, decreased team innovation and creativity, and large numbers of business leaders and managers who didn't know how to lead teams remotely.
But enter disruptor Dano Ybarra CEO at MyHive global, who explains to KJ Helms, host of the Disruption / Interruption podcast, even while studies suggest that remote work can enhance productivity and performance while also saving money in the long run, this abrupt move to remote work will disrupt innovation before it delivers returns. Ybarra is expediting the transition back to team creativity by recreating the office environment within a 2D/3D virtual space. Users can create their ideal office layouts to inspire water cooler conversations and freedom movement, just like it happens in a physical office, allowing teams to experience real human interaction and collaboration—no matter where they are physically located.
- 55% of businesses globally offer some capacity for remote work.
- 18% of the workforce telecommute on a full-time basis.
- 30% of telecommuters save upward of $5,000 a year.
- $11,000 is how much companies can save annually for each employee that works remotely half-time.
- 99% of remote workers want to continue telecommuting in the future.
- 90% of remote workers would recommend working remotely to a friend.
1. The key ingredient for disruption in your market is the combination of ideas. At times the best plans and ideas come from a group of people's thoughts.
2. You must have a team surrounding you that is as enthusiastic and motivated as you by your plans. An excellent team will assist you in creating a better product.
3. Working from home boosted individual productivity but also has had its share of challenges.
4. Human interaction is an integral part of the work environment. You must be able to see and converse with people to feel a connection and positive emotion.
5. Permitting employees to work remotely increases your hiring option to a wider audience. You can procure the highest quality talent from anywhere on the globe.
6. Whenever you present a novel method of accomplishing something, there is sure to be pushback or individuals who don't grasp it.
7. If you fail to reach out to others and work together, you squander on spontaneity and that could mean losing out on a great deal.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM).
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About MyHive.global:
MyHive.global's vision is to Humanize the digital office, bring remote, hybrid, and in-office employees together to create a culture of extreme collaboration, creativity, and innovation. Their mission is to digitally transform the way companies work remotely, allowing geographically dispersed employees to interact and collaborate with their colleagues in a virtual office environment, much as they would in a physical office space. They humanize the digital workplace. MyHive.global can be found online at myhive.global/en.
About Dano Ybarra:
Dano Ybarra is an international speaker, author, executive, and start-up co-founder with Unicorn exit. He was the inspiration for Steve Jobs' Apple Stores and is a world-class international speaker and author on leadership and global expansion. Dano is a visionary leader capable of assessing complex situations to develop practical yet creative solutions. Experience spans general management, P&L oversight, strategic business development, operations, sales, and marketing resulting in top-line growth with responsible OPEX. Ybarra can be contacted at: http://www.dano@danoybarra.com
