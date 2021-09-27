TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latin America, with, at present, a population of more than 650 million people—has attracted the attention of e-commerce marketers all over the world. In 2020, the total retail e-commerce sales to Latin America increased 36.7 percent to $84.95 billion and is still going up in 2021.(1) Why? The middle class of Latin America is growing, and consumers want American goods. At present, there are 267 million digital buyers, and that number is expected to increase by at least 30 percent over the next three years.(2) However, the shipping options for ecommerce businesses into Latin America have been severely limited by inefficient, unreliable government-run postal services or by using an extremely expensive private carrier—the region is simply not equipped to handle the increase in shipping and logistics demands caused by the rapid rise of ecommerce parcels as a necessity due to COVID-19. Enter Disruptor A.J. Hernandez, President, and CEO of SkyPostal, Inc.—who explains to Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption Interruption podcast—that instead of relying on postal services or expensive express carriers, his company could fill the parcel delivery holes—cheaper, faster and better—by disrupting their existing mailing Latin American network that has been around for more than 40 years.
After years of dealing with the chaotic state of parcel delivery in Latin America, A.J. said THAT'S IT—I'M DONE WITH THE STATUS QUO—and after years of acting as a catalog delivery service for major retailers, he decided to create his alternative to the limited parcel delivery options with superior service and logistics.
A.J. then utilized the network of parcel services his father had established and nurtured for decades and partnered with these local and regional carriers to make a streamlined, logistically robust, end-to-end delivery system that did not charge exorbitant prices.
A.J. Hernandez reveals:
1. Postal services or express carriers are the shipping status quo for the majority of the world, but in the underdeveloped parts of the world these options are impractical.
2. Latin Americans are scared of shopping online because the fees for shipping goods to Latin America are exorbitant and 20 to 30% of parcels are lost…COVID-19 has changed all that.
3. The corruption in Latin American nation has crippled if not destroyed local e-commerce economies.
4. Cross border e-commerce into Latin America is only in the first stages.
5. The postal world only functions in industrialized countries, of which there are 24. It doesn't work in developing countries, which includes all of Latin America.
6. The United States represents the benchmark for e-commerce; the goal is to reproduce the American experience for shoppers regardless of geography.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app, and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad asses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM).
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumni of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About SkyPostal:
SkyPostal was created in 2001 to meet the need for improved and efficient cross-border mail and parcel service from the United States and Europe to all countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. It is now the largest private mail and delivery network in Latin America, serving European postal administrations, major publishers, the world's largest ecommerce retailers, international shippers, and financial institutions that require reliable and secure delivery of their mail and parcels. For more information, please see http://www.skypostal.com.
