CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Popular festivals and events are returning in the Caribbean, and to celebrate, Divi Resorts is offering special discounted rates during select event weeks on Aruba and St. Maarten.
Kicking off the event schedule is the 42nd Annual St. Maarten Heineken Regatta happening March 3-6, 2022. Travelers wanting to be in the heart of the action need look no further. Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay are perfectly situated on a private peninsula between Little Bay and Great Bay, so guests can watch the boats race by from any angle.
For a limited time, Divi Resorts is offering 35% off vacations at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay for travel from March 1-9, 2022. At Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, rates are as low as $297 per night (room only) and $248 per person, per night (all-inclusive). For an exclusive, upper-tier experience, travelers can book Oceans at Divi Little Bay accommodations starting at $334 per night (room only) and $270 per person, per night (all-inclusive).
To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or use promo code SXMREGATTA. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).
Also taking place on the island is St. Maarten's widely popular Carnival, featuring colorful costumes, lively parties and concerts, delicious eats, vibrant parades, exciting pageants, and so much more. Visitors and locals alike are welcome to join in the revelry from April 16 to May 3, 2022 to experience the heart and soul of the Caribbean.
Travelers wishing to stay close to the festivities can book now to take advantage of 35% off room only and all-inclusive vacations at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay. At Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, rates are as low as $194 per night (room only) and $210 per person, per night (all-inclusive). For an exclusive, upper-tier experience, travelers can book Oceans at Divi Little Bay accommodations starting at $232 per night (room only) and $232 per person, per night (all-inclusive).
To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or use promo code CARNIVAL. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).
On Aruba, the island's most popular music festival is back for Memorial Day weekend, May 25-30, 2022! Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Soul Beach Music Festival is packed full with show-stopping music, entertaining comedy acts, and lively parties. Festival-goers can stay close to the festival grounds and score special rates at Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, and Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort. Rates on Aruba start at $209 per night (room only) and $250 per person, per night (all-inclusive).
To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or use promo code SOUL. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international). Festival tickets can be purchased at soulbeach.net.
Divi Resorts backs its bookings with a pay over time program, a best price guarantee, and optional trip insurance. When it comes to resort safety, the resort has implemented Divi's CLEAN CHECK program with strict health and cleanliness protocols to safeguard and protect guests. Each resort is also adhering to all local government directives. For more information on the CLEAN CHECK program, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/clean-check.htm.
About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.
Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.
Media Contact
Alyssa Smith, Divi Resorts, 919-419-2039, alyssa.smith@diviresorts.com
SOURCE Divi Resorts