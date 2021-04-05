CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring is finally here, and Divi Resorts is celebrating the season with 30% off 2021 travel to Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Rates are as low as $145 per night (room only) and $195 per person, per night (all-inclusive). Plus, travelers who sign up for Divi's Devotion Discount program will also receive an additional 5% off on new reservations.
"Get a kickstart on your 2021 travel plans while prices are still at an all-time low," said Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts President & COO. "Each of our Caribbean resorts offers warm weather year-round, top-notch restaurants and bars, sparkling beaches, and fun activities for travelers of all ages. Leave your worries at home and experience ultimate vacation bliss. Our highly trained staff members adhere to strict hygiene and housekeeping policies as part of our comprehensive CLEAN CHECK program. We also provide sanitation stations throughout each resort so you can stay safe and healthy on vacation, as well as convenient on-site return testing for those traveling home from Aruba and St. Maarten."
Exclusive spring savings available through May 31, 2021 for travel through December 31, 2021 are as follows:
- Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort on Aruba – rates start at $259 per night (room only)
- Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort on Aruba – rates start at $189 per night (room only) or $235 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort on Aruba – rates start at $189 per night (room only) or $235 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- Divi Southwinds Beach Resort on Barbados – rates start at $145 per night (room only)
- Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino on Bonaire – rates start at $169 per night (room only) or $195 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- Divi Little Bay Beach Resort on St. Maarten – rates start at $169 per night (room only) or $211 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort on St. Croix – rates start at $199 per night (room only – April 23-September 30) or $205 per person, per night (all-inclusive – Starting October 1)
Divi Resorts backs its stellar offerings with a worry-free, cancel anytime policy and trip insurance if plans change, a pay over time program, and a best price guarantee. In addition, Divi's stringent CLEAN CHECK program follows the recommendations of the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The company is also adhering to local government directives, including Aruba's 'Health & Happiness Code,' with all Aruba resorts meeting the strict Gold Seal standards, and St. Maarten's Safe Seal Certification, with its St. Maarten resort meeting the strict Platinum SafeSeal standards. For more information on Divi's CLEAN CHECK program, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/clean-check.htm.
Divi Resorts' tropical Caribbean locations span the beautiful islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten, and provide a wide variety of on-site amenities, including fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, indulgent spas, and more! Whether you're a solo traveler who appreciates not paying an extra room supplement, or a family who needs room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!
Divi Resorts also offers extended "workation" stays, so guests can take advantage of long-term rates, which include complimentary elite Wi-Fi and spacious suite accommodations with full kitchens to prepare breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Long-term guests also have full use of on-site amenities like fitness centers, spas, on-site restaurants and bars with takeout and delivery service, freshwater pools, miles of beautiful beaches, tennis, access to golf at The Links at Divi Aruba, and more. Long-term stay pricing is available upon request for those wishing to work from the islands.
For reservations or more details on the sale, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/caribbean-promotion.htm or call 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international). For more information on Divi's extended "workation" pricing, call 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free) or 1-919-419-3484 (international). For group reservations, please call 1-800-801-5550 or email groupsales@diviresorts.com.
About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation experts for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.
Divi Resorts Photos/Videos/Logos: http://www.diviresorts.com/portal.htm
Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/caribbean-promotion.htm
Worry-Free, Cancel Anytime Resort Guarantee: All Divi Resorts cancellation and change penalties will be waived for new nightly hotel bookings. Cancellations or changes must be made prior to arrival. This does not include airfare cancellations or changes. If the reservation is rescheduled during peak travel dates, the guest will be responsible for the difference in cost. For questions regarding airfare, guest should contact their airline directly or reach out to their travel insurance policy holder.
Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.
