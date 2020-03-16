SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum recording artist/producer and songwriter DJ ASHBA has an exclusive deal with EDGEOUT Records/Universal Music Group/UMe. Creating a unique sound by morphing multiple genres, ASHBA has embodied the energy of Las Vegas. This project will take music in a direction no one expects. He has been assembling a cadre of superstars each to perform on his tracks.
ASHBA comments, "Over the past couple of years I have found myself going through a musical transformation... almost an evolution you could say. I allowed my creativity to flow freely without trying to restrain it to conform to a particular genre. I found the whole journey very liberating and also very exciting. It allowed me to experiment with new sounds and compositions that cross the boundaries of multiple music genres, to create something so unique and exciting that I cannot wait to share it with the world!"
ASHBA has brought together a formidable team that includes Tony Guanci, EDGEOUT founder and label head; Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO, UMe; Manager Larry Rudolph, ReignDeer Entertainment/Maverick; legal powerhouse, Dina LaPolt, LaPolt Law; Chris Dalston, Co-Head of Music, CAA and Gavin Maloof, founding partner Vegas Golden Knights/Vice-Chairman, Maloof Companies.
ABOUT ASHBA
ASHBA is world renowned producer, songwriter and multiplatinum recording artist. He has co-written or co-produced numerous hits for legendary artists ranging from Neil Diamond to Motley Crue. As a member of such notable bands including Beautiful Creatures, Sixx:A.M., and Guns N' Roses, he has captivated audiences for decades. With multiple chart-topping hits and millions of screaming fans around the world, ASHBA continues to push new boundaries with his music.
As the founder and CEO of ASHBA Enterprises, ASHBA draws upon his executive and entrepreneurial skills to run his many companies. He utilizes his longtime experience and expertise from years of developing his own brand in entertainment, multimedia, touring, and merchandise. Through ASHBA Media, a design and creative agency, he advises clients including Cirque de Soleil, hotel, hospitality, and entertainment industries to create state-of-the-art custom props, themed environments for events and exhibits around the world.
ASHBA considers Las Vegas his home and has been a resident for almost 10 years. His business and operations are all headquartered in Las Vegas.
ABOUT EDGEOUT RECORDS
EDGEOUT Records officially launched in December 2018 with a mission to find the world's next up-and-coming rock bands and artists, giving them access to The Studio artist development program. EDGEOUT also supports established rock artists with their special music projects. For global distribution, marketing and promotion, EDGEOUT has signed an exclusive label service agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's leading music-based entertainment company. With the agreement, EDGEOUT will have the flexibility to work closely with UMG's labels to break artists around the world.
ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG)
Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com.
ABOUT UMe
Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the centralized U.S. catalog and special markets entity for UMG. Working in tandem with all of the company's record labels, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, a concentration of resources, opportunities in new technologies and an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to engage all types of consumers across multiple entry points and platforms.
