The Telly Awards announced winners in several categories, including two for DMG Productions.
JUPITER, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMG Productions is proud to announce that it has been awarded two Bronze Telly Awards for segments it produced, which were broadcast on its nationally televised series, Advancements with Ted Danson.
Currently in its 43rd year, The Telly Awards honors outstanding local, regional, and cable TV programs, videos, and film productions. Winners represent the best work from the most respected production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments around the world.
DMG Productions and the Advancements series (which is hosted by Ted Danson) received a Bronze Telly Award under the Social Responsibility category for a segment, produced by DMG's Richard Lubin, which educated audiences about Home Base and its initiatives for helping returning Veterans overcome barriers to care. The segment, which aired on Advancements on Saturday, April 24, 2021, explores how a multi-disciplinary team of experts is working together to help service members, Veterans, and their families, heal from the invisible wounds of post-traumatic stress (PTS), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and related conditions.
In addition, DMG Productions was awarded a Bronze Telly for a feature segment exploring how diversity fuels innovation and creativity throughout the workplace. As broadcast on Advancements, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, the segment "ADCOLOR," produced by DMG's Colin Ferguson, looks at how bringing together different minds with diverse thoughts and experiences can help to create a more effective work environment and how embracing differences can encourage innovation and help creativity to flourish.
The Telly Awards honors video and television made for all screens and is judged by The Telly Award Judging Council; a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology.
"We work hard to produce exceptional educational programming for viewers and are thrilled and honored to be recognized again by The Telly Awards this year," said Chad Densen, Production Manager for DMG Productions.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
About The Telly Awards:
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub, and We Are Parable.
