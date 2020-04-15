BETHESDA, Md., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global leader in mobility solutions and digital transformation, has been acknowledged as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Global. DMI was recognized as a Leader for the fifth time running, marking the seventh consecutive time in total the company has been named in this Gartner Magic Quadrant.
"While DMI is honored to be placed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for MMS, our top priority is supporting our customers seamlessly transition to digital and remote work during these uncertain times," said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "Being able to leverage what DMI does best, which is implementing mobile and connected solutions, to help hospitals, schools and businesses remain operational during the Coronavirus pandemic is extremely gratifying."
Gartner's 2020 Managed Mobility Services, Global report evaluated day-to-day IT management administration and customer mobile device support, including business processes and help desk services. Specifically, the five categories for core MMS deliverables upon which providers were evaluated included: sourcing and logistics management, managed unified endpoint management, security management, financial management and program management (including professional services). A complimentary copy of the full report can be viewed here.
"We're excited about the favorable customer feedback and DMI's consistent ability to deliver innovative solutions that achieve positive business outcomes," said DMI President, Managed Mobility Services, D.J. Oreb. "We believe our recognition by Gartner validates our technical expertise, as well as our strong federal footprint, especially within the defense community."
DMI also ranked highest across all use cases in Gartner's April 2020 Critical Capabilities report for Managed Mobility Services, Global.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About DMI
DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in its dramatic growth, as well as an expanding customer base which has included hundreds of enterprise commercial customers, all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.
Media Contact:
Donna Savarese
DMI Senior Director of Media Relations
DSavarese@dminc.com
240-720-0414