NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The trust for artist/humanitarian Dobie Gray announces the digital release of "Streets of Fire." Penned 25 years ago, Dobie urges Non-violence, equality, and love, which is ever so relevant today as peaceful protests against systemic racism continue worldwide.
"Streets of Fire" begins, "Have you heard the songs of sirens, filling up the night/ Have you watched the flames of anger burn/ Something isn't right/ But you and I can stop the madness -doesn't matter who's to blame/ No, together we can change."
Like with Dobie Gray's classic rock anthem, "Drift Away," a staple on today's radio airplay, he soulfully sings in the chorus, "Streets of fire to peaceful roads/ Cease the violence/ Let the healing waters flow/ The veil of hatred can be lifted from our eyes/ When the mighty gates of love open wide!"
Born to a sharecropper family in Simonton TX, Gray discovered Gospel music from his Baptist minister grandfather. In 1965, Gray rose to fame with the "In Crowd." Performing during the turbulent late 60's, Dobie played the lead in the LA musical Hair. Moving to Nashville in the mid 70's, Gray's heart-felt baritone was against the grain of Music City, but as "Drift Away" climbed the charts, crossover artists followed his lead and started recording at Quad Studios in Nashville. Dobie rose to international fame touring Europe, Australia, and Africa.
Against apartheid, Dobie Gray refused to perform in South Africa until 1978, becoming the first global musician to sing to an integrated audience. Reflecting on his experiences, "Streets of Fire" was penned and in 1996 performed at the Mandela Gala in Johannesburg, where Dobie was given a medal for breaking the color barrier.
Upon his death, Dobie Gray left all his musical assets in trust to St. Jude Children's Hospital and The Tennessee School for the Blind. He never gave up on the hope of an equal, unified world. Dobie Gray kindly "payed it forward," and always "walked the walk" with proceeds from his music going to charity.
