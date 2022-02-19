INDIANAPOLIS, Feb.19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Experience the museum exhibit based on Disney Junior's Peabody Award-winning television series "Doc McStuffins" as it returns to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit opens February 12, 2022 and runs through May 15, 2022.
This exhibit, produced by The Children's Museum and Disney Junior, made its first Indianapolis appearance in 2016. It has been wildly popular with the preschool set as it has toured museums across the United States for more than five years. The animated series will celebrate its 10th anniversary throughout 2022.
The highly interactive English and Spanish bilingual experience transports kids and families from Doc's backyard clinic to the McStuffins Toy Hospital. There, families are invited to help Doc perform check-ups and diagnose toy patients, while learning about healthy habits, compassion and nurturing care.
Riley Children's at Indiana University Health, the state's only comprehensive pediatric health system, has partnered with The Children's Museum of Indianapolis to provide an opportunity for children to become comfortable in a healthcare setting.
"It is a heavy order to convince children that going to see the doctor is not scary," said Dr. Paul Haut, chief operating officer of Riley Children's Health. "But it can be done through educational and interactive experiences, which help them understand that what we do is help keep people healthy. By teaching visitors about healthy habits, such as practicing good hand hygiene, exercising regularly and eating well, we hope this exhibit will put children's minds at ease, while supporting our mission to keep all Hoosier children healthy.
"Doc McStuffins serves as a great role model to children and adults, encouraging them to explore the importance of taking care of their own bodies as well as caring for others. Children and families are living in an era when our health dominates conversations and the news," said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. "This interactive exhibit is a place where families can have important health conversations. Through imaginative play, we hope our visitors will learn more about health, science, and medicine and discover that children can be anything they want to be when they grow up."
Disney Junior's Peabody Award-winning "Doc McStuffins" is an imaginative animated series about a six-year-old girl who communicates with and heals stuffed animals and broken toys out of her backyard playhouse clinic and in the magical McStuffins Toy Hospital. Created and executive-produced by Humanitas Prize and Emmy Award-winning Chris Nee, the series is globally recognized for its modeling of good health practices and helping young viewers understand the importance of taking care of oneself and others.
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's at Indiana University Health, Old National Bank and Ice Miller LLP.
