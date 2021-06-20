SANTA FE, N.M., June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Campbell and Paul McKittrick announced today the creation of DocuFilms, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) video production and strategic marketing firm that produces short films for nonprofit organizations at cost – or pro bono depending on the needs of the organization. "We are creatively driven and have the heart and soul needed to motivate donors and supporters of causes that have the potential to positively change the world." said Campbell about the new organization.
Paul McKittrick added, "Our team has played in the consumer products and business services space for decades. We believe the magic of compelling and entertaining videos are capable of positively impacting consumer opinions and relationships."
The founders ability to tap into emotions consumers aren't even aware of has paved the way for compelling and fulfilling brand experiences for brands like Ace Insurance, African Education, Apple, Bank of America, Blackrock, Dominos Pizza, DTC/De Beers, Duracell, FedEx, FilmDistrict, Frito-Lay, Guggenheim Partners, HBO, IBM, Merrill Lynch, New York Police & Fire Widow's & Children's Benefit Fund, NYSE, Novell, Pepsi, Visa, Smirnoff, Sony Pictures, and Unilever.
Janet Lyons, director of Marketing and Development for the Bereavement Center of Westchester's Tree House, Jansen Hospice and DocuFilms board member noted, "Today, cause–related creative executions and strategic insights are opening closed minds, correcting misconceptions, helping those in need, and encouraging healthy and informed dialogue in today's troubled world."
DocuFilms believes that short films and awareness videos let nonprofits educate their donors and supporters about important topics that matter to them. They help let stakeholders understand what exactly an organization does and why they should care. Additionally, they established an organization as a trusted authority.
ABOUT DOCUFILMS:
A nonprofit corporation organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational, and scientific purposes, that qualify as exempt organizations, under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code.
ABOUT MICHAEL CAMPBELL:
DocuFilms founder Michael Campbell developed and led many of the world's most successful traditional and digital brand efforts. His portfolio of Super Bowl spots consistently scored in the top 10 of the USA Today Ad Meter.
Michael was Chief Creative Officer of JWT; Managing Director, CCO of Atmosphere/BBDO Digital Branding; Executive Creative Director, EVP and member of the New York Board of Directors of BBDO.
He has created and overseen integrated campaigns for Apple, Dominos Pizza, DTC/De Beers, Duracell, FedEx, FilmDistrict, Frito-Lay, Guggenheim Partners, HBO, Merrill Lynch, NYSE, Novell, Pepsi, Visa, Smirnoff, Sony Pictures, Texaco, Unilever and US Navy.
His entertainment marketing credentials include Emmy-winning commercials for HBO and box office successes for Sony Pictures and Film District. His campaign for the horror flick 'Insidious' made it "the most profitable film of the year".
Michael is the author of Think Round: How To Own The Future By Focusing 100% Of Your Company On Customers & Consumers 100% Of The Time
ABOUT PAUL McKITTRICK:
Paul is an award winning Creative Director and Writer. He has created traditional, digital and social media campaigns for some of the largest financial firms in the world, including Ace Insurance, American Express, Bank of America, Deutsche Asset Management, DWS Scudder and Merrill Lynch.
His extensive work in the nonprofit sector includes emotionally moving films and successful fund raising campaigns for, African Education Fund, Dress for Success NY, New York Police & Fire Widow's & Children's Benefit Fund, Salvation Army, She Wins and Teach for America.
Media Contact
Michael Campbell, DocuFilms, (505) 393-5121, info@docufilms.org
SOURCE DocuFilms