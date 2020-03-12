SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 eSignature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended.
"The fourth quarter wrapped up an exceptional year for DocuSign," said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign. "Since introducing the DocuSign Agreement Cloud a year ago, we have dramatically broadened our offerings while maintaining strong growth from eSignature. With our latest move—the proposed acquisition of contracts AI pioneer Seal Software—we are continuing our drive to make organizations' end-to-end agreement processes faster, simpler, and smarter."
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $274.9 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $258.1 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $16.8 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year.
- Billings were $366.9 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year.
- GAAP gross margin was 75%, compared to 74% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 79% compared to 78% in the same period last year.
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.26 on 181 million shares outstanding compared to $0.40 on 167 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.12 on 194 million shares outstanding compared to $0.06 on 188 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $45.5 million compared to $34.1 million in the same period last year.
- Free cash flow was $15.5 million compared to $22.8 million in the same period last year.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $896.2 million at the end of the quarter.
Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $974.0 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $918.5 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $55.5 million, an increase of 49% year-over-year.
- Billings were $1.1 billion, an increase of 38% year-over-year.
- GAAP gross margin was 75%, compared to 73% in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 79% compared to 80% in fiscal 2019.
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $1.18 on 177 million shares outstanding compared to $3.16 on 135 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.31 on 191 million shares outstanding compared to $0.09 on 159 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2019.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."
Operational and Other Financial Highlights
- Seal Software acquisition. Reflecting the increasingly important role that artificial intelligence ("AI") will play in the digital transformation of the agreement process, DocuSign announced its intent to acquire contracts AI and legal analytics pioneer Seal Software for $188 million in cash. This acquisition enables DocuSign to integrate Seal's AI technology across the entire Agreement Cloud—and therefore deliver greater value to organizations looking to prepare, sign, act-on and manage the agreements that are critical to their business.
- DocuSign Momentum. The company hosted its North American customer conference on March 4, 2020. Given the ongoing developments around the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation, the company took the proactive step to hold the conference virtually. The company showcased AI-powered capabilities by Seal Software and DocuSign's internal AI team, as well as other new capabilities for every stage of the agreement process.
- Executive appointments. DocuSign announced Rob Giglio as the company's new chief marketing officer (CMO). Rob was previously with Adobe, where he helped architect the growth strategy for Adobe's self-service cloud business and oversaw significant international expansion. As CMO, Rob will own all demand generation, self-service sales, digital, creative, and brand functions for DocuSign.
Outlook
The company currently expects the following guidance:
▪ Quarter ending April 30, 2020 (in millions, except percentages):
Total revenue
$280
to
$284
Subscription revenue
$266
to
$270
Billings
$279
to
$289
Non-GAAP gross margin
78%
to
80%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
47%
to
49%
Non-GAAP research and development
13%
to
15%
Non-GAAP general and administrative
9%
to
11%
Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)
$2
to
$3
Provision for income taxes
$1.5
to
$2.5
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
195
to
200
▪ Fiscal year ending January 31, 2021 (in millions, except percentages):
Total revenue
$1,272
to
$1,276
Subscription revenue
$1,210
to
$1,214
Billings
$1,430
to
$1,450
Non-GAAP gross margin
78%
to
80%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
47%
to
49%
Non-GAAP research and development
13%
to
15%
Non-GAAP general and administrative
9%
to
11%
Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)
$8
to
$12
Provision for income taxes
$6
to
$10
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
195
to
200
The company has not reconciled its expectations of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.
Webcast Conference Call Information
The company will host a conference call on March 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) March 26, 2020, using the passcode 13699284.
About DocuSign
DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than half a million customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.
For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Copyright 2020. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).
Investor Relations:
Annie Leschin
VP Investor Relations
investors@docusign.com
Media Relations:
Adrian Wainwright
Head of Communications
media@docusign.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud and enhancements to it, additions to the Agreement Cloud suite of products, and the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Seal Software. They also include statements about our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations. These statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to our ability to estimate the size of our total addressable market; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses, achieve and maintain future profitability, attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; the effects of increased competition in our market and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationship with developers; our ability to expand our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate the operations of businesses we may acquire, or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to satisfy our liquidity needs; our failure or the failure of our software suite of services to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; our ability to estimate the size and potential growth of our target market; our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 filed on December 6, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.
Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible senior notes issued in September 2018, and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods.
Free cash flows: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.
Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
DOCUSIGN, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Subscription
$
258,122
$
187,572
$
918,463
$
663,657
Professional services and other
16,773
12,160
55,508
37,312
Total revenue
274,895
199,732
973,971
700,969
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
48,162
33,560
163,931
117,764
Professional services and other
19,913
19,133
79,303
74,657
Total cost of revenue
68,075
52,693
243,234
192,421
Gross profit
206,820
147,039
730,737
508,548
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
161,326
127,691
591,379
539,606
Research and development
52,094
42,921
185,552
185,968
General and administrative
35,753
39,055
147,315
209,297
Total operating expenses
249,173
209,667
924,246
934,871
Loss from operations
(42,353)
(62,628)
(193,509)
(426,323)
Interest expense
(7,461)
(7,101)
(29,254)
(10,844)
Interest income and other income, net
3,658
4,794
19,207
8,959
Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(46,156)
(64,935)
(203,556)
(428,208)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
1,251
1,309
4,803
(1,750)
Net loss
$
(47,407)
$
(66,244)
$
(208,359)
$
(426,458)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.26)
$
(0.40)
$
(1.18)
$
(3.16)
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
180,859
167,269
176,704
135,163
Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue—subscription
$
3,951
$
2,241
$
12,882
$
16,182
Cost of revenue—professional services and other
3,826
3,413
15,703
25,858
Sales and marketing
26,170
20,505
94,863
172,115
Research and development
12,252
9,562
43,211
74,108
General and administrative
9,406
13,550
39,745
122,715
DOCUSIGN, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
January 31, 2020
January 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
241,203
$
517,811
Investments—current
414,939
251,203
Restricted cash
280
367
Accounts receivable
237,841
174,548
Contract assets—current
12,502
10,616
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
37,125
29,976
Total current assets
943,890
984,521
Investments—noncurrent
239,729
164,220
Property and equipment, net
128,293
75,832
Operating lease right-of-use assets
149,833
—
Goodwill
194,882
195,225
Intangible assets, net
56,500
74,203
Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent
153,333
112,583
Other assets—noncurrent
24,678
8,833
Total assets
$
1,891,138
$
1,615,417
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
28,144
$
19,590
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
54,344
35,658
Accrued compensation
83,189
77,553
Contract liabilities—current
507,560
381,060
Operating lease liabilities—current
20,728
—
Deferred rent—current
—
2,452
Total current liabilities
693,965
516,313
Convertible senior notes, net
465,321
438,932
Contract liabilities—noncurrent
11,478
7,712
Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent
162,432
—
Deferred rent—noncurrent
—
24,195
Deferred tax liability—noncurrent
4,920
4,207
Other liabilities—noncurrent
6,695
9,696
Total liabilities
1,344,811
1,001,055
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
18
17
Additional paid-in capital
1,685,167
1,545,088
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,673)
(1,965)
Accumulated deficit
(1,137,185)
(928,778)
Total stockholders' equity
546,327
614,362
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,891,138
$
1,615,417
DOCUSIGN, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(47,407)
$
(66,244)
$
(208,359)
$
(426,458)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
13,266
12,003
50,182
38,027
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
20,387
12,223
69,747
42,112
Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs
6,742
6,360
26,389
9,507
Non-cash operating lease costs
5,592
—
19,435
—
Stock-based compensation expense
55,605
49,271
206,404
410,978
Deferred income taxes
1,245
2,346
1,287
(5,001)
Other
401
2,879
(1,741)
800
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(78,377)
(43,937)
(63,293)
(42,571)
Contract assets
5,715
1,430
(1,508)
4,204
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,106)
(900)
(3,142)
(3,283)
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
(37,923)
(28,324)
(115,723)
(80,869)
Other assets
612
656
1,538
2,658
Accounts payable
1,543
(1,390)
3,849
(7,380)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
4,662
(1,122)
9,353
6,449
Accrued compensation
12,329
23,868
5,636
26,039
Contract liabilities
85,957
65,018
130,266
100,874
Operating lease liabilities
(3,738)
—
(14,624)
—
Net cash provided by operating activities
45,505
34,137
115,696
76,086
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
(107,318)
(415,132)
(861,252)
(415,132)
Maturities of marketable securities
166,599
—
627,309
—
Purchases of strategic investments
—
—
(15,500)
—
Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash
—
—
—
(218,779)
Purchases of property and equipment
(29,975)
(11,317)
(72,046)
(30,413)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
29,306
(426,449)
(321,489)
(664,324)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of initial purchasers' discounts and transaction costs
—
—
—
560,756
Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes
—
—
—
(67,563)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of underwriting commissions
—
—
—
529,305
Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement
(41,216)
(215,332)
(166,504)
(215,332)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
9,914
34,846
72,177
50,211
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
—
—
23,872
—
Payment of deferred offering costs
—
(319)
—
(4,011)
Other financing
—
(250)
—
(250)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(31,302)
(181,055)
(70,455)
853,116
Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(137)
(2,955)
(447)
(4,136)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
43,372
(576,322)
(276,695)
260,742
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
198,111
1,094,500
518,178
257,436
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
241,483
$
518,178
$
241,483
$
518,178
DOCUSIGN, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP gross profit
$
206,820
$
147,039
$
730,737
$
508,548
Add: Stock-based compensation
7,777
5,654
28,585
42,040
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1,348
1,778
5,704
6,081
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
668
1,949
2,577
1,949
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
—
108
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
216,613
$
156,420
$
767,603
$
558,726
GAAP gross margin
75
%
74
%
75
%
73
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
4
%
4
%
4
%
7
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
79
%
78
%
79
%
80
%
GAAP subscription gross profit
$
209,960
$
154,012
$
754,532
$
545,893
Add: Stock-based compensation
3,951
2,241
12,882
16,182
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1,348
1,778
5,704
6,081
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
285
830
1,054
830
Non-GAAP subscription gross profit
$
215,544
$
158,861
$
774,172
$
568,986
GAAP subscription gross margin
81
%
82
%
82
%
82
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
3
%
3
%
2
%
4
%
Non-GAAP subscription gross margin
84
%
85
%
84
%
86
%
GAAP professional services and other gross loss
$
(3,140)
$
(6,973)
$
(23,795)
$
(37,345)
Add: Stock-based compensation
3,826
3,413
15,703
25,858
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
—
108
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
383
1,119
1,523
1,119
Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit (loss)
$
1,069
$
(2,441)
$
(6,569)
$
(10,260)
GAAP professional services and other gross margin
(19)
%
(57)
%
(43)
%
(100)
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
25
%
37
%
31
%
73
%
Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin
6
%
(20)
%
(12)
%
(27)
%
Reconciliation of operating expenses:
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP sales and marketing
$
161,326
$
127,691
$
591,379
$
539,606
Less: Stock-based compensation
(26,170)
(20,505)
(94,863)
(172,115)
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
(2,911)
(3,234)
(12,013)
(7,021)
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(1,413)
(8,051)
(7,023)
(8,051)
Less: Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
—
(68)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
130,832
$
95,901
$
477,480
$
352,351
GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
59
%
64
%
61
%
77
%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
48
%
48
%
49
%
50
%
GAAP research and development
$
52,094
$
42,921
$
185,552
$
185,968
Less: Stock-based compensation
(12,252)
(9,562)
(43,211)
(74,108)
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(636)
(2,246)
(3,524)
(2,246)
Less: Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
—
(302)
Non-GAAP research and development
$
39,206
$
31,113
$
138,817
$
109,312
GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue
19
%
21
%
19
%
27
%
Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue
14
%
16
%
14
%
16
%
GAAP general and administrative
$
35,753
$
39,055
$
147,315
$
209,297
Less: Stock-based compensation
(9,406)
(13,550)
(39,745)
(122,715)
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(540)
(3,411)
(3,596)
(3,411)
Less: Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
—
(1,290)
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
25,807
$
22,094
$
103,974
$
81,881
GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
12
%
20
%
15
%
30
%
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
9
%
11
%
11
%
12
%
Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP loss from operations
$
(42,353)
$
(62,628)
$
(193,509)
$
(426,323)
Add: Stock-based compensation
55,605
49,271
206,404
410,978
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
4,259
5,012
17,717
13,102
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
3,257
15,657
16,720
15,657
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
—
1,768
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
20,768
$
7,312
$
47,332
$
15,182
GAAP operating margin
(15)
%
(31)
%
(20)
%
(61)
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
23
%
35
%
25
%
63
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
8
%
4
%
5
%
2
%
Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net loss
$
(47,407)
$
(66,244)
$
(208,359)
$
(426,458)
Add: Stock-based compensation
55,605
49,271
206,404
410,978
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
4,259
5,012
17,717
13,102
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
3,257
15,657
16,720
15,657
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
—
1,839
Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
6,742
6,360
26,389
9,507
Less: Tax effect of the SpringCM acquisition(1)
—
289
—
(7,080)
Non-GAAP net income
$
22,456
$
10,345
$
58,871
$
17,545
Numerator:
Non-GAAP net income
$
22,456
$
10,345
$
58,871
$
17,545
Less: Preferred stock accretion
—
—
—
(353)
Less: Net income allocated to participating securities
—
—
—
(2,636)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders
$
22,456
$
10,345
$
58,871
$
14,556
Denominator:
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
180,859
167,269
176,704
135,163
Effect of dilutive securities
12,869
20,390
14,094
23,513
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
193,728
187,659
190,798
158,676
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.26)
$
(0.40)
$
(1.18)
$
(3.16)
Non-GAAP net income per share, basic
0.12
0.06
0.33
0.11
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
0.12
0.06
0.31
0.09
(1)
Represents a tax benefit related to the release of a portion of our deferred tax asset valuation allowance resulting from the SpringCM acquisition.
Computation of free cash flow:
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
45,505
$
34,137
$
115,696
$
76,086
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(29,975)
(11,317)
(72,046)
(30,413)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
15,530
22,820
43,650
45,673
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
29,306
(426,449)
(321,489)
(664,324)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(31,302)
$
(181,055)
$
(70,455)
$
853,116
Computation of billings:
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
274,895
$
199,732
$
973,971
$
700,969
Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period
522,201
390,887
522,201
390,887
Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period
(435,898)
(330,060)
(390,887)
(282,943)
Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period
20,805
15,229
13,436
16,899
Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period
(15,082)
(13,436)
(15,082)
(13,436)
Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by the acquisition of SpringCM
—
—
—
(11,002)
Non-GAAP billings
$
366,921
$
262,352
$
1,103,639
$
801,374