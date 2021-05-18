LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bonnie Chapman, daughter of Duane Chapman, a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter, is the newest cast member on The System, a show that can be found on Unleashed Entertainment's new crime and justice streaming service, TVUnleashed.
The news comes after Unleashed Entertainment cancelled Duane Chapman's new show, Dog Unleashed, before it ever aired after allegations of misconduct on the part of Duane Chapman. One of the allegations Unleashed investigated was racist and homophobic comments that were made by Duane Chapman about cast members of The System.
"Bonnie approached Unleashed about joining The System cast in order to expand her reach to help disadvantaged people on the front lines of America's struggle against white supremacist ideologies," said Mike Donovan, President of Unleashed Entertainment. "Bonnie has lived an incredible life and her commitment to stand up for disenfranchised people and against the American police state speaks volumes to her character and integrity. She will be an incredible member of The System's team."
"I'm honored to be a part of such an amazing cast. Everyone around me is wonderful and filled with such determination," said Bonnie Chapman about joining The System's cast. "For the longest time, I was living in a shadow of someone else. For the first time, I'm making a name for myself."
In keeping with Unleashed Entertainment's social justice values, The System is unadulterated and uncut, exposing the significant pitfalls of the American criminal justice system.
Recently, the show detailed the Virginia case of Myi'Son Ellis, who was sentenced to 50 years after being wrongfully convicted of murder. Bonnie Chapman and other System cast members showed solidarity by protesting his conviction and continued incarceration. "It's tragic to see the judicial system fail," said Chapman. "To see it convict an innocent man. I'm glad we were able to give Myi'Son some hope and support. We'll continue to do so, until he's free."
The System is currently in the second season of production.
