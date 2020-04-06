PHOENIX, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your dog an athlete? Is he a clown in a dog suit? Does he have special talent? Now's your chance to submit your dog's video for a chance to be featured on DOGTV, the only channel for pet parents AND their dogs available in 70 million homes!
DOGTV, the first 24/7 digital TV channel scientifically developed for dogs, announced they will be producing a fun, lighthearted show featuring user generated videos of their dogs called Dogstar! The first show is scheduled to air in mid-April.
It's easy to apply. Just visit www.dogtv.com/dogstar.
- Take a video of your dog (approx. 30-60 seconds)
- Select a video category
- Dogs at home
- Talking dogs
- Dancing dogs
- Funny dogs
- Dog Olympics
- Submit your dog's video!
"Social distancing has caused a lot more pet parents home to stay home with their dogs everyday. People are craving new, fun content. What is more fun than seeing your own dogs on TV." said Beke Lubeach, General Manager at DOGTV. "We are available to 70 million households in the U.S. so it's a great place to share the funny things your dog does with others."
Dogstar will be available on DIRECTV (channel 562), DISH (channel 285 and On Demand), Sling, Comcast Xfinity On Demand, Cox On Demand, RCN On Demand and on the DOGTV streaming app available on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, Android and iOS.
About DOGTV
DOGTV is the only technology created specifically for dogs to help relax and entertain them when home alone or in anxious situations. The sights and sounds that DOGTV provides enriches the dogs' environment and allows them to experience happy stimulation and relaxation. Over 1 million happy dogs love and trust DOGTV every day. To learn more, visit www.dogtv.com and follow DOGTV on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
