LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building and launching applications in today's dynamic business environment not only requires organizations to meet best development practices but also consider a host of other challenges and considerations. Entrepreneurs asked Marc Fischer, CEO and co-founder of Dogtown Media, as a leader in mobile app development, how to deal with data privacy, cybercrime concerns and protecting intellectual property. With intellectual property (IP) being stolen and repurposed into competitive applications, are you sure you are proteced from your competitors? These and other considerations point to the fact that today's mobile application development brings with it many considerations compared to application development a decade ago.
To address this growing concern, Founder and CEO of Dogtown Media, Marc Fischer spoke at a recent conference hosted by ACT | The App Association in partnership with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) in a presentation titled From Development to Opportunities: A Pitching and Business Matching Session on Mobile App Development.
With the aim to provide value for application developers, IP lawyers, and entrepreneurs of the Philippines, Marc spoke on the future of mobile app development and considerations around development practices, IP protection, and security are reshaping the fundamentals of application development.
ACT | The App Association is a non-profit trade association that represents over 5,000 small businesses that power the $1.7 trillion app economy. As an advocate for small technology companies ACT aims to build an environment for entrepreneurs that inspires innovation and collaboration. Providing resources and support, ACT is committed to helping small technology businesses raise capital, create jobs, and continue driving innovation.
The World Intellectual Property Organization or WIPO is a global forum that addresses topics and policies related to intellectual property. As part of the United Nations, WIPO aims to drive the development of a balanced IP system that enables innovation for the benefit of all.
Fischer is CEO and Co-Founder of Dogtown Media, a Venice Beach-based mobile technology studio that leverages disruptive design strategies and dynamic development to deliver industry-leading apps. To date, Dogtown Media has created over 250 mobile apps in industries including Healthcare app development, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence.
Media Contact
Nik Petrakis, Dogtown Media, +1 (888) 814-7010, contact@dogtownmedia.com
SOURCE Dogtown Media