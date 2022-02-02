ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doing Things Media, the digital media company behind some of the Internet's most shareable brands and content, today announced $21.5m in funding as part of its strategic Series A round. Funding was led by Volition Capital in an effort to support the company's immense growth as it continues to scale audience and engagement, diversify revenue streams and build new content brands across multiple content platforms and verticals including parenting, pets, popular culture, sports and finance.
The new funding comes at a time of explosive growth and sustained profitability for the company, which has amassed more than 65 million followers across its portfolio of more than 25 original content brands, including Middle Class Fancy, Rad Dad, Neat Mom, Recess Therapy, Bob Does Sports, Animals Doing Things and Sh*theadSteve, among many others. With an engaged and devoted audience across many categories, Doing Things Media (DTM) will utilize this capital to help the company continue to expand existing brands across platforms, as well as help them navigate new audience and monetization opportunities in Web3, including NFTs and other emerging tech. The company will also continue to expand new and existing relationships with creators and brand partners to develop new properties with the same viral, culturally relevant content fans have come to know and love across social platforms. Recent cross platform new show launches include Recess Therapy (IG, YT, FB), Bob Does Sports (IG, YT) and The Influence (Snap).
Funding will support expanding the company's direct to consumer e-commerce business which has been growing exponentially each year since launch, with individual shops now open on DTM brands: Middle Class Fancy, Sh*thead Steve, FourTwenty, Breezy Golf, Recess Therapy, Grill Guy and more to come. The company will also continue to expand its brand partnerships business, building on its successful work creating and distributing branded content across multiple advertiser categories including CPG, QSR / Retail, Entertainment, Automotive, Beer and Alcohol, with brands such as Dole, Lionsgate, Heineken, McDonalds and Hulu.
"From day one, our goal has been to create things that make people laugh out loud or share with a friend. What started with original memes evolved into UGC and original videos / shows with creators," said DTM Co-Founder and CEO Reid Hailey. "While growing our followers over the years, we've managed to build a profitable and scalable business across branded content, products, tv shows, video licensing and platform. Our plans were originally to continue growing organically and profitably without ever raising money ... until we met Larry and the team at Volition, who were totally aligned with our vision and already followed several of our brands. Working with Volition allows us to further expand our audience, partner with creators and build new properties that speak to Gen Z and Millennial audiences in a way that other media companies cannot."
As a strategic investor, Volition adds Doing Things Media to its diverse portfolio of high-growth companies. Other recent Volition investments include Super73, US Mobile, Creatio, and Black Kite, among others.
"Doing Things Media is truly a world-class company centered around bringing culturally relevant content that brings joy and laughter to people's lives. Without any prior funding, they have remarkably built many of the most popular brands on the Internet, loved by consumers and marketers," said Larry Cheng, managing partner at Volition. "We are honored to help them aggressively expand their social brand portfolio, distribution channels, and monetization to reach hundreds of millions of people across the world."
Founded in 2017 by Derek Lucas and Reid Hailey, Doing Things Media creates culturally relevant, shareable content. Popular brands within the Doing Things Media portfolio include Sh*theadsteve, Middle Class Fancy, House of Gaming, Neat Mom, Rad Dad and Animals Doing Things, among others that make ordinary life relatable, humorous and entertaining while garnering more than 65 million followers across IG, FB, TikTok, YT, Snap and Twitch. Through its IP, DTM fuels consumer products, branded content, video licensing, publishing and original entertainment across digital and linear TV. This includes the company's fast-growing, direct-to-consumer products business, featuring comedic apparel and accessories based on what's trending.
About Doing Things Media:
Doing Things Media (DTM) is responsible for the most shareable, relatable, and culturally relevant memes and video content on the Internet. By publishing 100+ pieces of content per day across 25+ owned and operated brands, the company makes day-to-day life entertaining and engaging for 65M followers across social media. Those properties include many of the most popular brands built organically on social media, including: Sh*theadsteve, Middle Class Fancy, House of Gaming, Rad Dad, TrashcanPaul, Doggos Doing Things, and Animals Doing Things, among others.
The company was co-founded in 2017 by Reid Hailey (CEO) and Derek Lucas (Chief Creative Officer), who joined forces to bring together like-minded content creators developing funny and feel-good content to mainstream and niche audiences via Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snap and YouTube. Over the past 5 years, DTM's business has evolved from content creation and distribution to consumer products via e-commerce stores (Sh*theadsteve, Middle Class Fancy), a growing branded content business that partners with some of the world's largest brands (Dole, Lionsgate, Heineken, McDonald's, Hulu), building original shows (Recess Therapy, Bob Does Sports), expanding multi-platform monetization, and developing Web3 initiatives.
About Volition Capital:
Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.1 billion in assets under management and has invested in over 30 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. Follow us on Twitter @volitioncapital, LinkedIn and Instagram: @VolitionCapital.
