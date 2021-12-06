SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Domuso, the leading digital payment platform for the multifamily industry, today announced the launch of its native mobile application, granting untethered access to all of its innovative digital payment options for property managers and residents. Available for iOS and Android devices, this downloadable native app facilitates the use of Domuso's unique payment innovations such as direct Mobile Check Pay and Online Certified funds. All standard forms of payment are also accepted, including credit and debit cards, eCheck and ACH.
"Properties that work with Domuso now have one more tool to satisfy residents' demand for modern payment methods while experiencing the benefits of accepting 100 percent of rent payments digitally," said Michael Lightfoot, CEO of Domuso. "In addition to making our services more accessible to residents, the app improves communication and support, thereby elevating user experience and resident satisfaction."
The Domuso mobile app makes paying and collecting rent easy. Residents can view payment history, see upcoming payments, enroll in AutoPay or schedule one-time payments. They can also submit and monitor maintenance requests online, including attaching pictures to the service ticket and receiving real-time updates from management.
"The vast majority of residents prefer to submit maintenance requests online, so this was a natural extension for us," Lightfoot adds. "They can now submit requests from the same portal as they make payments, and properties don't get charged for this feature, unlike with other options on the market."
Domuso's new app allows multifamily operators to upgrade their property brands by offering the industry's most advanced payment features, eliminating the need to deal with cash, checks and paper money orders. The ability to communicate with residents in a secure contactless environment also improves efficiency, safety, and translates into overall profitability across the organization. For more information about Domuso's expanded mobile functionality, visit domuso.com.
About Domuso
Domuso is the multifamily industry's only payment platform and mobile app capable of capturing 100 percent of rent receivables digitally. With pioneering payment options like Mobile Check Pay, Online Certified, and secure off-site cash payments in partnership with MoneyGram, Domuso helps property management firms streamline operations and improve resident experience by removing paper from the leasing office and lowering the risk of chargebacks and fraud. Domuso is privately held and headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more information, visit https://domuso.com.
Media Contact
Tony Winders, The Winders Group, +1 8185549236, tony@thewindersgroup.com
SOURCE Domuso