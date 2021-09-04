JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business leaders, community members and political insiders from all over the United States will gather at the Prime F. Osborne Convention Center in Jacksonville for this two-day event to get information and inspiration from the top financial and political insiders and influencers in the conservative movement. Faith, Family and Financial Freedom are the focus for the star-studded event.
This one-of-a-kind program combines information, inspiration and education with a two-day roster packed with superstar speakers. Donald Trump Jr. will be joined by former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, political influencer Dinesh D'Souza and many other top political, financial insiders and influencers plus several surprise guests.
True patriots from all over the country will be in Jacksonville, Florida for this two-day event to celebrate America and be inspired by those conservatives who are leading the way. Attendees will get the latest updates and insider secrets from those with the most extensive political and financial knowledge in America.
"We are thrilled to have Donald Trump Jr, Dinesh D'Souza and so many others on stage for the program. America's greatest conservative insiders and influencers have come together for an event to unify an entire nation of silenced voices. While so many in the media and government are tearing down America and its people, the American Freedom event is a place to celebrate America and what has always made us great," says the President of the American Freedom Tour, Chris Widener. "Many people in our country are struggling financially due to the ongoing pandemic. That includes people with money and people without money. The solution to the economic crisis is to bring additional financial education and literacy to those who need it – all of us! Conservative values and conservative financial policies are what inspire the most financial success for the greatest number of people. It's needed now more than ever, and we are excited to bring this event to Jacksonville," says Widener.
The American Freedom Tour has limited seating capacity. Tickets start at $47 with early registration discounts. General Admission at the door is $225.
