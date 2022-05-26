ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley Records would like to proudly introduce the latest release from our artist DONNA O. RAPHAEL. A versatile musical act, DONNA O. RAPHAEL has been releasing some great content with the label. The latest release Tried So Hard just came out, to much critical acclaim. The release is available for purchase and streaming in 280+ stores worldwide. Stay tuned for big waves from this fast-growing act!

Tried So Hard is an instrumental tune that blends classical and world music with synths mixed in. It's about pushing boundaries to reach one's goal and achieving those goals with each step, even though you stumble and fall. As long as you get up and keep moving forward you will succeed bit by bit.

About Donna O. Raphael

Donna O. Raphael is a music composer originally from the Commonwealth of Dominica, a beautiful island in the Caribbean. Presently, she resides in Florida. She started taking music classes at age five, beginning with the recorder. When she graduated from that instrument, she went on to play flute, keyboard, and steel pan/drums. Donna graduated from Full Sail University with a Bachelor's degree in Recording Arts on September 2012. Donna is also a past member of Grammy U. Today, Donna has gotten more into the studio side of music. Presently, she uses Logic Pro X, mainly to create her instrumentals and sounds.

