Admired interior designer and fashion expert, Donna Patrick has taken up another project.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Successful interior designer, businesswoman, and sophisticat, Donna Patrick has embarked on an exciting new project.
As someone who has worked with such legendary fashion designers as Bob Mackie, Donna Patrick is sure to bring a touch of brilliance to the project. Recently, Donna finished two residential projects. She worked extensively with a renowned palm beach architect on the family's 15,000-square-foot sporting ranch in central Florida.
The result? A gorgeous family ranch that brought a striking new concept to the community. This project serves as a prime example of Donna Patrick's inimitable style and exceptional talent.
Her most recent project was to restore an ocean to a riverfront home in Florida. While bringing the waterfront home back to life during a pandemic, Donna faced several challenges.
Donna recently said, "Although this project was quite challenging it also presented challenges forcing me to be creative and flexible."
The degree of class and distinction that Ms. Patrick brings to her projects sets her apart from other professionals in the field. When someone enters a home or attends a party Donna Patrick created, it showcases her own stamp of originality and thoughtfulness.
While the details of her interior decorating choices in her most recent project remain to be seen, the world can be sure that the results will be positively stunning s always.
About Donna Patrick:
Donna Patrick is a businesswoman, investor, as well as an expert in the world of fashion and interior design. Her many accomplishments in the world of business, interior design, and couture fashion are a testament to her professional ability.
