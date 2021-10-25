MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, dotCMS announced that the company has successfully undergone a System and Organization Controls 2 Type II examination (SOC 2 Type II) resulting in a CPA's report stating that management of dotCMS maintained effective controls over the security, availability, and confidentiality of its dotCMS Cloud system. The engagement was performed by BARR Advisory, P.A.
A SOC 2 report is an internal control report on the services provided by a service organization to its customers and provides valuable information that existing and potential customers of the service organization need to assess and address the risks associated with the outsourced service. Unlike a SOC 2 Type I report, which only assesses a single point in time, a SOC 2 Type II report is more comprehensive, as it measures how effective security controls are over multiple months of standard operation.
"We are pleased that our SOC 2 report has shown we have instituted and maintained the appropriate controls over time and that we have effectively mitigated risks related to our customers' security, availability, and confidentiality", said Will Ezell, Chief Technology Officer. "The report reflects the hard work that our engineering and administrative teams have put in over the past year in securing and maturing our services and cloud offerings."
The following principles and related criteria have been developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for use by practitioners in the performance of trust services engagements:
- Security: The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).
- Availability: The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.
- Confidentiality: Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.
Current and prospective customers interested in a copy of our SOC 2 report may contact their sales or customer success representatives for a copy of the report.
ABOUT dotCMS
dotCMS is a leading, open source content and customer experience management platform for companies that want innovation and performance driving their websites and other content-driven applications. Extensible and massively scalable, both small and large organizations can rapidly deliver personalized and engaging content across browsers, mobile devices, channels, second screens and endpoints -- all from a single system.
Founded in 2003, dotCMS is a privately owned US company with offices in Miami, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts and San Jose, Costa Rica. With a global network of certified development partners and an active open source community, dotCMS has generated more than a half-million downloads and thousands of implementations and integration projects worldwide. Notable dotCMS customers include: Telus, Standard & Poors, Hospital Corporation of America, Royal Bank of Canada, DirecTV, Thomson Reuters, China Mobile, Aon, and DriveTest Ontario.
ABOUT BARR Advisory
BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.
BARR Advisory services include:
- Compliance Program Assistance
- SOC 1 Examinations
- SOC 2 and 3 Examinations
- SOC for Cybersecurity
- PCI DSS Assessment Services
- ISO 27001 Assessments
- FedRAMP Security Assessments
- HIPAA and HITECH Services
- Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments
- Virtual CISO services
Media Contact
Jason Smith, dotCMS, 3059002001, info@dotcms.com
SOURCE dotCMS