WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DotCom Magazine today announced that Kazoo has won the DotCom Magazine Impact Company Of The Year 2021 Award, which celebrates the most important segment of the economy – America's privately owned companies whose founders, CEOs and team members are making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year.
Companies have so many ways to potentially make a positive impact, and Kazoo's unique approach is ensuring peoples' safety during emergencies. Current 911 technology uses cellphone hits from multiple towers to estimate where a phone is located, which is only accurate up to a quarter mile. As a result, 10M+ 911 calls are accidentally routed to the wrong 911 dispatcher each year, resulting in a critical delay when every second counts. Emergency help also frequently has trouble locating callers, especially if callers are unable to talk or they don't know exactly where they are.
Kazoo developed a mobile platform that saves lives by providing enhanced connectivity to 911. Instead of relying on outdated technology that only estimates location, Kazoo relays pinpoint-precise location data from smartphones directly into the 911 infrastructure. In our modern world, companies use location-based technology in all sorts of ways, like showing specific advertisements to consumers as they pass by display windows. Through Kazoo, individuals have the same access to cutting-edge location-based technology and can use it to stay safe.
Existing communications tools allow users to livestream events in real-time or document an incident by taking a video. "What good does it do to record or stream an emergency without being able to intervene for help? This is a huge missing piece – getting assistance, avoiding disasters, and saving lives," says Peter Goodman, Kazoo CEO. Kazoo's SOS technology allows users to livestream, chat with, and relay precise pinpoint location to emergency contacts. If help is needed, any emergency contact can call the victim's local 911 dispatcher on the victim's behalf, even if the emergency contact is located halfway around the world. The victim's name, phone number, and pinpoint location are all automatically seen by the local 911 dispatcher, allowing for faster response times that save lives.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "We are honored to award great companies like Kazoo our DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of The Year Award. Companies have so many ways to make an impact, and that's why each company's unique impact is more important than ever before."
