ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Music producer CheerMusicPro (Patrick Avard) is officially announcing the release of his newest commercial album "No Boys No Problem," a work of 12 hard-hitting tracks expertly crafted for use by the world's most iconic all-girl cheer teams.
Featuring explosive tracks such as "Senior Elite," "Great Whites," "Shooting Stars," and "SSX," the producer's latest album runs at 30 minutes long and gives listeners around the world a perfect mix of high energy music to jam out to.
Completing the dual launch, CheerMusicPro is also revealing plans to follow-up with a companion album titled "#SQAUD" which will be made available on Monday, February 8th and is composed for the top coed teams in the world. "#SQAUD" comes jampacked with 13 additional mixes including "TGLC," "Midnight," and "Black ops."
CheerMusicPro (Patrick Avard) is one of cheerleading's most sought-after music producers and these albums explore his high-intensity blend of electronic dance music combined with elements of hip-hop and electro-pop. Music fans may hear influences from popular artists like David Guetta, R3Hab, and Krewella.
"No Boys No Problem" is currently available for listeners to enjoy through all major music platforms, including Apple Music, Soundcloud, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Spotify. Fans can also enjoy through CheerMusicPro's YouTube or create their own dances along with the mixes on TikTok. "#SQUAD" will be available on these platforms after its official launch on February 8th.
"The cheer music genre has really started to pick up interest over the last couple of years, so I am excited to keep adding to that space and put new material out for fans of cheer and listeners around the globe to enjoy," said Patrick Avard, the talent behind CheerMusicPro. "These albums are the result of a lot of hard work and focus. I spent months in the studio developing and refining these specific tracks, and as a result – I feel the mixes on these two albums are some of my best work yet."
To hear tracks from "No Boys No Problem" on the platform of your choice, please visit: http://www.cheermusicpro.com.
About CheerMusicPro
CheerMusicPro (Patrick Avard) is a pioneering and leading music producer in the competitive cheerleading industry. With over twenty years' experience in the industry, CheerMusicPro has become the go-to name in producing top-level custom tracks for cheerleading programs across the United States. CheerMusicPro tracks have been used by 168 teams who have won medals at the cheerleading World Championships, and his custom-tailored tracks have also helped 65 world champion teams take home gold.
About Patrick Avard
Patrick Avard is an entrepreneur and top music producer for the competitive cheerleading industry. Known by his producer name CheerMusicPro Avard has helped establish cheer music as its own genre and has popularized the music of the sport to an outside market. With his team at New Level Music in Atlanta, Georgia, Patrick Avard continues to expand the footprint of music production in the cheer industry and crafts custom-tailored mix tracks for the largest cheer programs in the United States. Learn more about Patrick Avard at http://www.patrickavard.com.
Media Contact
Patrick Avard, CheerMusicPro, (678) 856-3656, info@newlevelmusic.com
SOURCE CheerMusicPro