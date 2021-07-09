LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CENO released an unorthodox, creative visual for the hit single "Doubt U". This music video mirrors the real life experiences of many in relationships. Displaying undeniable love and how painful, and unsettling that love can be. So an emotional roller coaster is to be expected watching this music video.

"The emotion of this song is real. The words and visuals tells a story a lot of people can relate to because at some point in life we all loved someone," said CENO. He then went on to say "Love can be a beautiful thing however, that love leaves us vulnerable to heart ache."

"The song is fire!!! So we had to create the visual to add to the emotion that the song brings," said Reginald Robinson CEO AT New Birth Entertainment. "I'm proud of what we created and I'm positive the fans will love it as well"

Available Everywhere

https://hypeddit.com/link/6u82g8

Media Contact

Mr Bradley, 700 Family, +1 9514221758, info@700familyllc.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE CENO

