NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Downloads of MyPrivacy, a comprehensive consumer privacy solution available on iPhone and Android, have nearly tripled over the past three months, the company has reported.
The increase coincides with widespread concerns around the world that tracking and surveillance policies enacted by many governments during the coronavirus pandemic might prove difficult to reverse – cementing a societal mindset in which privacy concerns are cast aside.
Company data shows downloads since March, when the pandemic's full impact hit most countries around the world, increased by 154% compared to the equivalent three-month period from December to February.
Topping the download list is Germany, where privacy concerns have traditionally been strong, as well as several Middle Eastern countries with governments that have enacted restrictive online policies. Downloads have doubled in the United States.
The breakthrough product, which was built to make privacy vulnerabilities easy to manage for the average user, is a one-stop app that offers a VPN, App Lock, Password Manager, Private Browser, Photo Vault, and Social Permissions Manager sharing a simple, user-friendly platform.
The app has already been downloaded about 350,000 times since its beta launch in mid-2019. The newest version is available for all Android and iPhone devices.
The erosion of personal privacy has become a major societal concern in the increasingly digital world. A recent Pew study showed six in ten Americans expressing the concern that they had no hope of keeping personal data from private companies or the government. Examples of privacy being compromised in our daily lives include:
- Private photos/videos/documents can be stolen or sold to third party vendors.
- ID and credit card information can be compromised.
- Kids can be exposed to sensitive content on your device.
""We are in a new stage in which privacy is a paramount global concern," said Yoav Degani, Founder and CEO of MyPrivacy. "Under the cloak of a massive public health crisis, companies and governments are apt to go even further in invading our privacy."
"MyPrivacy is the first app designed to help the average person understand their vulnerabilities and easily protect private content and information," he added
Building on over eight years of studying personal privacy concerns and the success of their first app, the unique MyPermissions, which had over 3.5 million downloads, the team behind MyPrivacy set out to build the biggest and simplest consumer privacy app on the market. With MyPrivacy, users can:
- Hide Location & Protect Wi-Fi Connection
- Lock Photos & Videos
- Surf Securely & Anonymously With built-in Ad Blocker
- Manage & Clean Social Accounts' Permissions
- Store & Create Safe Passwords
- Lock Apps with Another Layer of Security
MyPrivacy is the latest breakthrough to come out of Israel's "Start-Up Nation" ecosystem. Degani, a serial entrepreneur and privacy expert, has founded and mentored numerous startups, with one exit to a Fortune 100 company.
