SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, the professional medical network, announced today the launch of Doximity Dialer Video, the company's first telemedicine offering. With one easy click, Doximity Dialer Video lets doctors video call their patients, in an encrypted environment that complies with HIPAA privacy regulations. The new tool works with a doctor's personal iOS or Android smartphone and doesn't require any additional set up for physicians or patients.
"Dialer Video is simple, fast and compatible with any smartphone. Physicians can now easily select a video call in the Doximity app with one click. Patients are then sent a text message inviting them to talk. As soon as they accept, they are transported to a video chat with their doctor, " said Joel Davis, senior vice president and head of product at Doximity. "Doctors on the front lines asked us for a secure and reliable telemedicine tool, and we moved quickly to fulfill that need."
Additional features of Doximity Dialer Video include:
- Custom CallerID. Physicians can set the CallerID to their hospital or office line, which makes it more likely that patients will recognize the caller and pick-up. The doctor's private cell phone number is always protected.
- Full HIPAA Compliance. Patient calls are encrypted, kept private and never recorded.
- Epic Haiku integration. Authorized care team members can initiate calls to patients seamlessly from within Epic's mobile electronic health record app.
"I have been a Doximity member for years, and I've successfully used their tools to connect and communicate with my patients privately, and in compliance with HIPAA regulations," shared Munir Janmohamed, MD, FACC, FHFSA, Medical Director of Advanced Heart Failure at Dignity Health Sacramento. "Now with Dialer Video, I can easily do telemedicine visits right from my smartphone. It's reliable, secure and a very simple solution for my patients. It's incredibly helpful to be able to see them through a video call. This is reassuring for patients and helps me make a better clinical assessment of how they're doing."
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Dialer Video is available for free through January 2021. A paid enterprise version, Doximity Dialer Pro, is also available for hospital-wide deployments. In addition, other features of the Doximity app have been extended to our physician members' care teams. Dialer Video and Dialer, Doximity's secure voice calling feature, are now available to nurses and other healthcare professionals to better equip them to connect with patients while they work remotely or in clinical settings.
The Doximity app is available on both iOS and Android and can be downloaded here. To log in or register as a new user, please visit www.doximity.com
About Doximity
Founded in 2011, Doximity connects physicians and clinicians to make them more successful and productive. It is the largest professional medical network with over 70 percent of all U.S. physicians as members. The network enables medical professionals to communicate with colleagues and patients, and to share their perspectives on the latest health care trends and research. Doximity is based in San Francisco and was created by the founders of Epocrates and Rock Health. To learn more, visit www.doximity.com.