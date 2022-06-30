Dr. Kanwal Bawa, a leading US sexual and intimate wellness physician known to millions of TikTok viewers as "Dr. Sex Fairy" is visiting London on July 4, 5 ,6 and 7.
LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kanwal Bawa is visiting the UK July 4 though 7 to discuss the "Orgasm Gap" with Londoners and to educate the public about sexual and intimate wellness treatments to transform their lives.
Dr. Bawa's Dr. Sex Fairy podcast is in the top 10% globally. Her TikTok account skyrocketed to over 28 million views and 334,000 followers just two months after launch, featuring informative and entertaining videos on sexual and intimate wellness.
Dr. Bawa says that women who "fake" satisfaction in the bedroom are cheating themselves and their partner out of true fulfillment by pretending that everything is OK. The truth will help fulfill each other's desires and orgasmic potential.
The Orgasm Gap is a term used to describe the disparity in orgasms between sexes. Studies have used it to measure sexual satisfaction among different groups and have found that there is a considerable difference between the number of orgasms men and women are having in heterosexual relationships.
"The Orgasm Gap doesn't just exist between heterosexual men and women. It is interesting to note that that lesbian and bisexual women report significantly more orgasms than their heterosexual female counterparts," says Dr. Bawa.
"Popular culture contributes to the issue," says Dr. Bawa. "Actors in love scenes tend to follow a predictable formula: hot, passionate and euphoric. In Emma Thompson's new film, 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,' she plays a widowed teacher who hires a male escort in the hope of having her first orgasm late in life, a theme seen as pushing the boundaries."
Dr. Kanwal Bawa is a Cleveland Clinic trained physician in Boca Raton, Florida, coming soon to Miami and other cities. She specializes in sexual and intimate wellness, cosmetic and laser surgery, hair restoration and anti-aging treatments. She is also active in caring for the LGBTQ+ community, especially for transitioning transgender individuals.
Dr. Bawa on "Good Morning Arizona" June 2022
