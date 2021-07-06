MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prayer Is the Key to the Kingdom": a faith-based literary work that encourages the readers to pray always for their spiritual and personal wellbeing. Found within the pages of this book are beneficial topics divided into ten chapters that expand the spiritual awareness of the reader about God. "Prayer Is the Key to the Kingdom" is the creation of published author Dr. Mary Evans, a multi-degree holder, an active member of her local COGIC church, and a dedicated single mother of three. She is a successful woman in her career in law enforcement.
Evans shares, "Prayer is the Key to the Kingdom opens up the history of prayer. It focuses on what prayer is, on who God is, the names of God, and why we need to pray. It explains the importance of prayer, why you should pray, and how and when you should pray.
"It gives clear, concise, and helpful examples of the types and forms of prayer. The benefits of prayer are real. God does answer prayer in his time.
"God's answers are for our good, not always what we pray for."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Mary Evans's new book is a compelling opus that defines prayer as a bridge between God and His creations. In this well-crafted publication, the author stresses that prayer helps an individual to gain wisdom and intimacy with the Creator. Thus, encourages everyone to pray, for prayer is the key as faith unlocks the door of His kingdom.
