MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rian A. Maercks, M.D., P.A., American Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, is an artist and a leading aesthetic, craniofacial, and reconstructive plastic surgeon, based in Miami, Florida. His private practice, The Maercks Institute, is located in the beautiful Design District and is fully equipped with a tastefully designed office and an AAAHC qualified operating room. He has spoken on many panels and given numerous lectures, domestically and internationally, regarding his unique breast augmentation procedure, which has brought in a large number of patients from all over the world.
Dr. Rian A. Maercks has built a strong reputation as a surgeon who puts his patients first. Every individual who walks through his doors can expect a consultation with Dr. Maercks himself, who works hard to tailor the perfect procedure plan for each of his patients.
The Maercks Institute offers a variety of different procedures, both surgical and non-surgical including; non-surgical facial rejuvenation, breast aesthetics, rhinoplasty, laser resurfacing, injectables, neuromodulators, male enhancement, rhinoplasty, implants, and more.
Maercks earned his degrees from the exclusive Duke University School of Medicine and continued his training around the world with a residency at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, a top-ranked U.S. craniofacial pediatric center. As well as a fellowship training in Europe, Central- and South America with some of the most prominent figures in plastic surgery to date. This extensive training included an elite fellowship with esteemed craniofacial pioneer Dr. Fernando Oritz-Monasterio and masters of craniofacial and aesthetic surgery of the face and breast. He continues to stay connected with international leaders in his field and is always working to bring the best of surgery to his practice.
Maercks has become a global force in aesthetic plastic surgery and has been recognized as such by the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in 2014 and 2016 for his ideas and innovations. Maercks is most notably known for his Aesthetic Facial Balancing© and Cold-Sub Fascial Breast Augmentation©procedure, although he is also a big name within the transgender community for sex reassignment surgery.
Aesthetic Facial Balancing is a procedure that rejuvenates the aging face by using the body's own fat or volumes of fillers to achieve surgical results without ever undergoing the knife. Maercks Cold-Sub Fascial Breast Augmentation is an innovative technique providing supported, long-term control of breast shape and giving a scar less aesthetic appearance; it is arguably the most natural-looking approach to breast augmentation.
Outside of his practice, Maercks can be found enjoying his time at the beach with his two pups, who make a frequent appearance on his growing Instagram, or at a boot camp with his office staff. Being in Miami, Dr. Maercks likes to take his boat out on the water and enjoy some R&R by the waves.
