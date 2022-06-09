As people watch engaging and engrossing stories through television, the hundreds of digital platforms, and the neighborhood cinema, they may not realize their personal stories are also worth telling to an audience. They have all the basics within them— personal challenges, triumphs all supported by dramatic elements—but they need that extra encouragement to start.
Two accomplished writers and friends—Latino Hollywood actor, director, and playwright Rick Najera and sought-after international Indian speaker and author Dr. Sanjiv Chopra—cultivate that inner spark that speaks to these future storytellers in their new book: "Ignite The Fire Within: Master Your Speaking and Writing." The authors recently did a virtual book launch presented by Jamillah Moore, Ed.D, vice president of Student Affairs & Enrollment Management at San Francisco State University.
The book is for the novice or for a well-seasoned expert who desires to elevate their level in the craft of speaking and writing and hears the calling to become a successful author, speaker, influencer, or thought leader.
Sharing personal stories and experiences, the men wrote the book as a guide on how people can communicate with their audiences, whether from doing a presentation to writing different pieces of content. Readers will learn, for example, how to overcome obstacles, understand the writing and speaking process, tap into one's inner creativity and develop a connection with a spiritual component.
"Powerful storytelling can inspire the listener or reader to scale mountains, find meaning and purpose in their lives and leave a long-lasting legacy," said Chopra. "It's an art, but the craft can be learned and mastered as we have articulated from experience and with humility in the book. It will truly ignite the fire within."
Not only do the authors capture the mission of creating future writers, but they also share the story of forging a friendship between them, showing respect for their work and their rich and ancient cultures.
"Dr. Chopra and I are from opposite sides of the world," Najera explained. "He is from the world of science, and I'm from the arena of arts and entertainment. Despite our varied backgrounds, we formed a friendship while writing this book, simultaneously created a community of dreamers and storytellers, and discovered a shared love of storytelling. It was an incredible experience."
Najera added that this book encourages storytellers everywhere to search for stories and tell them but to not forget to share their tales.
"You may find that while on your storytelling journey the greatest story might be your own," he said.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon.
ABOUT SANJIV CHOPRA
Sanjiv Chopra MBBS. MACP. FRCP (London) is a professor of medicine at HMS and served as the faculty dean of Continuing Education at HMS for 12 years. He co-directs the Division of Continuing Education in the Department of Medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and is a Marshall Wolf Distinguished Clinician Educator at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
He serves as the editor-in-chief of the Hepatology Section of Up to Date, an electronic textbook that is subscribed to by more than 1.5 million physicians in 195 countries.
He has written 12 books, including the national bestseller, Brotherhood: Dharma, Destiny and the American Dream, co-authored with his brother, Deepak. His books have been translated into multiple languages, including Japanese, Italian, Portuguese, Turkish, Hungarian, Vietnamese, and Hindi.
He is a sought-after keynote speaker addressing diverse audiences throughout the United States and abroad on topics in medicine, leadership, happiness and living with purpose, microbiome, man and medicine, and more.
He has received numerous awards, including the American Gastroenterology
Association Distinguished Educator Award, the Ellis Island Medal of Freedom Award, and the Excellence in Teaching Award by the 1991 HMS graduating class.
IG: sanjiv_chopra @hms. harvard.edu.
ABOUT RICK NAJERA:
Rick Najera is an award-winning screenwriter, author, playwright, coach, and national speaker with an impressive portfolio of credits in all forms of entertainment. He has received numerous industry awards for his work. He has been nominated twice in the category of comedy writing by the WGA. Najera is best known for starring on Broadway in his award-winning, self-penned stage play, Latinologues, directed by comedy legend Cheech Marin. As a screenwriter, Najera has written dozens of scripts for TV, film, and the stage, starting in the industry as a staff writer on the groundbreaking urban comedy series, "In Living Color," for which he wrote more than 30 episodes. He penned the feature film, "Nothing Like the Holidays," starring Debra Messing, Alfred Molina, John Leguizamo, and Luis Guzman, which won him an American Latino Media Arts Award. His film was nominated by Congressman Joaquin Castro to be placed in the Congressional record.
Najera is a national motivational speaker and coach (Google, The World Bank, CNN, Harvard, UCLA) addressing themes such as diversity, entertainment, the Hispanic market, politics, and comedy. He is the host of "Latino Thought Makers," a live leadership-celebrity interview series highlighting organic conversations with his network of industry friends and community leaders, such as Edward James Olmos, Danny Trejo, Dolores Huerta, Cheech Marin, Dr. Cornel West, and dozens more.
About Fig Factor Media:
Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina. For more information, visit http://www.figfactormedia.com. ###
Media Contact
Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, marie@jjrmarketing.com
SOURCE Fig Factor Media