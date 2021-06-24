MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "mytwocents: Volume 3": a thought-provoking deliberation of the Gospel. "mytwocents: Volume 3" is the creation of published author, Dr. Steve Edge, a retired educator and devoted husband.
Dr. Edge writes, "Whether you are a new believer or have been a Christian for many years, mytwocents is designed to assist you in your walk with Christ. One of the indispensable keys to spiritual growth is time spent studying the Bible. Scripture gives us sound instruction on how to live our lives as well as how to enjoy the love, joy, and peace that come from a personal relationship with Jesus.
Section 1: What are godly attributes? How do we know whether we are living consistently with what God desires for our lives? This examination of 2 Peter 1:5–8 will help us in our understanding about the character and nature of God as well as assist us in assessing our lives, checking to see if we are truly exhibiting godly attributes.
Section 2: The shortest of all the Gospels, Mark wastes no time in bringing us face-to-face with the truth found in the Person of Jesus Christ. The Gospel of Mark has the ability to transform our thinking, allowing us to align our minds and hearts with the power found in the good news of Jesus. Reading just a chapter a day, we can move through this Gospel in a little over two weeks.
This book can be used as a personal daily devotional or a group Bible study. Whether it is the examination of one specific passage or a walk through an entire book of the Bible, these studies will bring biblical insight, allowing for a deeper understanding of God's Word. May God richly bless you as you make the study of Scripture a priority in your life!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Steve Edge's new book is a motivating discussion that encourages readers to actively participate in Bible study.
Using a lifetime of enjoying the Bible as a basis, Dr. Edge offers readers a straightforward approach to experience a richly spiritual life.
View a synopsis of "mytwocents: Volume 3" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "mytwocents: Volume 3" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "mytwocents: Volume 3", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing