MEADVILLE, Pa, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Defilement of the Temple: Known and Unknown, Revised Viruses": a well-written manuscript that profoundly reaches out to the hearts of man and illuminates them with the grace and truth contained in His Word. "The Defilement of the Temple: Known and Unknown, Revised Viruses" is the creation of published author Dr. Terry M. Reed, MA, ND, a licensed minister, father of seven children, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Dr. Reed, MA, ND shares, "God's original health plan for mankind was in place before the earth was created and has been in place since the creation. A perfect system with a complete a foundation to keep man healthy for more than a lifetime. It is all about studying God, not man and his opinion.
"Mankind ignored God and His creation and destroyed a portion of the Temple that now must be rebuilt. He has shown the way for the temple to be rebuilt.
"For this to be accomplished we must ask forgiveness for the destruction of the temple and give Him glory for His creation. He really wants to talk to us about how the temple is to be managed. Man has done some bio-frequency engineering and weaponized some bacteria and viruses to use Satan to alter God's bacteria's and viruses to destroy us. God put in us some defenses knowing in advance what Satan would do. These are the last days, God needs each believer to be healthy and ready to serve. He does Not want one of us in Heaven a day early. It is all about getting to know the Trinity and Giving God His Due Glory and Allowing Jesus to love us the way He wants to.
"Without His healthcare plan we will not be alive here on earth to see the end. You just must believe to Receive. He can use man to rebuild the Temple just as the Bible says. It is all in His word if you study God's word and plan not man's."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Terry M. Reed, MA, ND's new book is an insightful read throughout the thoughts of one man as he puts into perspective some reflections about the world, the Lord, the end times, and man's purpose for living.
