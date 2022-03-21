MEADVILLE, Pa., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Overcoming Offenses and Unforgiveness": an articulate and empowering discussion of faith. "Overcoming Offenses and Unforgiveness" is the creation of published author Dr. Vivian Whittle, a loving mother and grandmother who holds a doctoral degree in theology and a Ph.D. in counseling.
Dr. Whittle shares, "God is forming for himself a people who will manifest his image and his glory on earth, sons of God who will walk in his power and authority and who are ruling and reigning with him. A people who would be holy and without blame before him in love (Ephesians 1:4).
"In Overcoming Offences and Unforgiveness Dr. Whittle shows how offences and unforgiveness are stumbling blocks to God's purpose in the earth, and also a detriment to our souls. She also offers the keys how to deliver ourselves from these snares of the devil, to enable us to walk in total freedom, love, and power in order to set captives free and to be carriers of God's glory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Vivian Whittle's new book will encourage believers, whether they are starting their spiritual journey or firmly established in God's promise.
Dr. Whittle's thoughtful words will inspire the spirit and encourage the soul as readers explore the reflective work found within.
