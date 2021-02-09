(PRNewsfoto/Lil Rap)

 By Dreadrock

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was summer in Chicago when the rapper Dreadrock released the music video I Remember in June 2016.

The video starts with a family scene, with his mother, who passed away, giving him a recorder as a gift to the sound of "Wiz Khalifa - See You Again ft. Charlie Puth", after this introduction Dreadrock, starts his beat with the best that has brought him here.

The music video achieved excellent results, hitting over 100k streaming world supported heavily in the United Kingdom

I Remember s one of 13 tracks of Dreadrock's debut album Rocket Power, launched in February  2017.

Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jf45CJuBeFg

Rocket Power Playlist: https://spoti.fi/3oYx5Md

