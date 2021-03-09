LONDON, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DREST has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.
The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.
Lucy Yeomans, Creator, Founder & Co-CEO of DREST says: "Being recognized by Fast Company and earning a place in the 2021 Most Innovative Companies list is a huge honor and marks a very special moment in year two of our startup life. DREST democratizes the luxury fashion experience - providing fashion lovers everywhere with a uniquely engaging creative platform and game that simultaneously offers brands a highly immersive environment to tell their stories and forge affinities with new audiences - sustainably and at scale. We have an ambitious roadmap ahead and are excited to continue pushing boundaries within the real and virtual worlds."
DREST provides a fun opportunity for people to partake in the storytelling of fashion while delivering a seamless end-to-end shopping experience through its long-term strategic partnership with global marketplace, Farfetch, as well as a host of luxury brands. Weaving social and community elements into the gameplay, engaged users spend 33 minutes a day in-app and seven minutes per session, new brand affinities are formed through play and enhanced interaction.
Since launching 18 months ago DREST has introduced thousands of fashion items from over 200 of the world's leading brands to the game and has forged partnerships across the fashion, entertainment and luxury watch industries including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Warner Bros. (exclusively for Wonder Woman 1984) and Breitling to name but a few.
DREST is the first company in the world to launch Supermodel avatars into its gameplay, marking a huge milestone in democratizing luxury fashion and giving users access to the most influential and inspirational people and brands. The line-up features Natalia Vodianova, Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam and Candice Huffine - each are key figureheads for important charities, causes and social enterprises. In a bid to use its airspace as a force for good, DREST has embedded philanthropy at the very core of the platform by pledging to match 50% of revenue earned by the Supermodels in-game and donate this to their respective causes.
Sustainability is also a key part of DREST's mission statement. The game will lead to more thoughtful consumerism - through allowing the audience to experiment and "style creatively and thoughtfully" before buying - and will provide brands with data that can be used to tailor production accordingly and avoid unnecessary waste.
ABOUT DREST
DREST is the first luxury RVR platform – where the real and virtual worlds intertwine and fashion meets fun. A pioneering mobile styling game with creativity, content, shopping, entertainment and philanthropy at its core. Founded in 2019 by Lucy Yeomans, the award-winning former editor-in-chief of PORTER, NET-A-PORTER.COM and Harper's BAZAAR UK, DREST opens a portal to the luxury fashion industry and provides individuals everywhere the opportunity to play in this exciting world.
DREST partners with the best brands and talent in the fashion and entertainment industries to offer an unparalleled in-game experience. In 2020 DREST introduced some of the most forward-thinking runway names as Supermodel avatars. As well as starring on magazine covers and in brand campaigns, Natalia Vodianova, Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam and Candice Huffine are advocates and key figureheads for important charities and movements to which DREST has pledged to raise awareness of and match 50% of revenue earned by the Supermodels in-game and donate this to their respective causes. DREST also announced iconic talent, Mary Greenwell, as the game's Consultant Makeup Artist - a role which is responsible for the entire digital makeup portfolio - and acclaimed hair stylist, Sam McKnight, as the creator behind the Supermodels' exclusive virtual hair designs.
Working with over 200 luxury brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Prada, Off-White, Loewe, Chloé, Thom Browne, Burberry and Stella McCartney, DREST's digital fashion assortment is provided by both Farfetch and brands directly, enabling users to seamlessly shop the in-demand pieces they have styled with virtually in real life.
DREST is available for download on The App Store.
