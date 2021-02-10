NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simmons Group, VC -- Shipping carriers nationwide continue to slip behind on delivery times as they are inundated with packages, leading to consistent frustration on the receiver's end. DropLoads is a new, premium service application that provides safe and efficient same-day shipping and receiving for its consumers and partners.
As an intercity servicer for local communities, DropLoads proudly employs drivers, messengers, and professional delivery persons from these communities. A DropLoader can earn a consistent income and achieve financial independence with just their vehicle, even in an unstable economy.
Consumers can utilize the app for contactless pick-up and drop off across the northeastern seaboard in the contiguous United States. DropLoads is currently continuing its expansion into the southern and western regions. A customer places their shipping order on the app, and a DropLoader will immediately dispatch to the pick-up location. Once the parcel has been received and sealed, live tracking is in effect. At this point, the customer can trace the DropLoader- and their package- via the app until safe arrival at the final destination.
Creator of the application, The Simmons Group, VC, states: "As we embrace the new definition of normal, we're disrupting industries via advanced technology, implementing innovative ways to do business during difficult times."
- The DropLoads application is available for IOS and Android users
- The DropLoads application administers a smooth user experience for its consumers, partners, and DropLoaders
- Consumers and partners can have their packages picked up and delivered the same day, with real-time Geolocation
- DropLoads stimulates the economy by providing much-needed employment to local drivers and delivery professionals
Consumers and potential employees can sign up and download the app via their mobile device of choice. Related Links https://www.droploads.tech
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/droploads-mobile-app-disrupts-the-shipping-industry-providing-same-day-contactless-shipping-and-geolocation-live-tracking-301226307.html
SOURCE The Simmons Group