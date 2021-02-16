NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simmons Group, VC -- Shipping carriers nationwide continue to slip behind on delivery times as they are inundated with packages, leading to consistent frustration on the receiver's end. DropLoads is a new, premium service application that provides safe and efficient same-day, inner city shipping and receiving for its consumers and partners.
As a shipping servicer for local communities, DropLoads proudly contracts drivers, messengers, and professional carriers from these communities. A DropLoader can earn a consistent income and achieve financial independence with just their vehicle, even in an unstable economy.
Consumers can utilize the app for contactless pick-up and drop off in cities across the northeastern seaboard in the contiguous United States. DropLoads is currently continuing its expansion into the southern and western regions. A customer places their shipping order on the app, and a DropLoader will immediately dispatch to the pick-up location. Once the parcel has been received and sealed, live tracking is in effect. At this point, the customer can trace the DropLoader- and their package- via the app until safe arrival at the final destination.
Creator and Founder of The Simmons Group, VC, states: "As we embrace the new definition of normal, we're propelling industries forward via advanced technology, implementing innovative ways to do business during difficult times."
- The DropLoads application is available for IOS and Android users
- The DropLoads application administers a smooth user experience for its consumers, partners, and DropLoaders
- Consumers and partners can have their packages picked up and shipped the same day, with real-time Geolocation tracking
- DropLoads stimulates the economy by contracting local drivers and carriers
Consumers and potential carriers for DropLoads can sign up and download the app via their mobile device of choice. For press relations, consumer, or carrier questions, please call (888) 460 1939. Interested investors, please contact: investments@thesimmonsgroupvc.com
