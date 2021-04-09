DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Female Boxing will be center stage at Dubai War On The Shore 4, the over-the-top boxing gala dinner being held April 10, 2021 at Arabian Ranches Golf Club in Dubai, with two Top Ten boxers.
5-class world champion Layla McCarter, the most dominant female fighter of her era, is now joined by Ivana Habazin of Croatia. Habazin is a former two-weight world champion, having captured the IBF female Welterweight title in 2014 and the IBO female Middleweight title in 2018, recently lost to Clarissa Shield.
Dubai War On The Shore 4 is promoted by Emirates Sports and Lion Heart Boxing Productions, and is sponsored by UAE Boxing Federation, Dubai Sport Council, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Emaar Properties, Transform Clinic, Buka Boxing, Regent Street Clinic and Balquees Honey.
About "Dubai War on the Shore"
The Genesis Episode of Dubai War On The Shore, Dubai War On The Shore 1 Championships, was held in 2007 at the Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Hotel in Dubai, UAE. That event and the second episode in the series, Dubai War On The Shore 2, were broadcasted on Fox Sport TV, Al Jazeera Sport TV, Dubai Sport, and NTV+ (Russia). The third episode of "Dubai War On The Shore" was held as a part of International Thailand vs. Challenger Series, the renowned project of Elite Boxing and was broadcasted all over the world to over 600 million viewers worldwide.
The promoters' goal is to develop Dubai War On The Shore into a major UAE sporting brand to be exported worldwide. Dubai War On The Shore also is expected to be unique as opportunity to help develop the sport of Boxing in the UAE and the MENA Region as Dubai War On The Shore will be used a platform to facilitate the further development of Arab boxers in general and Emiratis in particular. The promoters see the potential of the UAE as the next 'Boxing Mecca' and are pioneers and early movers in the space.
