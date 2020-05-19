ROSEMONT, PA, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Duchesnay USA, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to women's health, and PlushCare, a virtual health platform are announcing that women who are experiencing menopause symptoms can now request a virtual appointment with an independent healthcare provider via the PlushCare platform through osphena.com. Osphena® (ospemifene) is the first and only once-daily, oral, non-hormonal treatment for moderate to severe vaginal dryness and/or moderate to severe painful intercourse due to menopause.
"As vaginal symptoms related to menopause, such as vaginal dryness and dyspareunia (painful sex) can be a sensitive topic, providing women with the possibility of having this conversation with a healthcare provider in the comfort and privacy of their own home could help reduce the barrier," said Dr. Barb DePree, MD, Founder of MiddlesexMD.
Please see below for Important Safety Information, including Boxed Warning regarding endometrial cancer and cardiovascular disorders, and full Prescribing Information below.
"In the current context surrounding COVID-19 and social distancing, it's comforting to know that women can receive quality care via the PlushCare virtual platform, which provides a safe alternative to connect and talk to a physician about menopausal treatment options," said Dean Hopkins, General Manager, Duchesnay USA.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, telehealth options like those offered by PlushCare are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order for patients to avoid contact with others in doctors' offices and waiting rooms while still having access to quality healthcare. With PlushCare, patients can skip the trip to the physician's office and schedule a remote appointment with an online doctor.
"We are extremely proud and excited to partner with Duchesnay USA to offer our virtual primary care solution to help millions of women," said PlushCare co-founder and CEO, Ryan McQuaid. "At PlushCare, we are always striving to meet the demands of all consumers and increasing access to care. Our partnership with Duchesnay USA reflects our commitment to ensuring that women's health needs are being met with the best care."
Women experiencing symptoms of menopause, including moderate to severe vaginal dryness and/or painful sex can obtain valuable information at osphena.com.
Possible side effects include hot flashes, vaginal discharge, muscle spasms, headache, excessive sweating, heavy vaginal bleeding and night sweats.
About Duchesnay USA
Duchesnay USA is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. The company focuses on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Duchesnay USA also commercializes a broad portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at various stages of their lives. For more information, visit duchesnayusa.com.
About PlushCare
PlushCare is a leading virtual health platform that offers primary healthcare and virtual doctor's visits to patients in all 50 U.S. states. With over 225,000 users and counting, patients are connected to the best physicians from the top 50 medical institutions in the country via desktop or mobile devices. PlushCare accepts most major insurance plans, and patients have access to quality primary care consultations and can get diagnosed, treated, prescribed medication or have lab testing. The unique combination of world-class doctors, on-demand lab testing, affordable pricing, and same-day appointments with the patient's choice of provider, makes PlushCare the best-in-class platform for virtual health. Treating over 3,500 medical conditions, PlushCare strives to make patient's healthcare experience with doctors stress-free and is available on the PlushCare mobile app for iOS and Android or via PlushCare.com.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION INCLUDING BOXED WARNING AND INDICATION
Indication: What is Osphena?
Osphena is a prescription oral pill that treats moderate to severe painful intercourse and/or moderate to severe vaginal dryness, both symptoms of changes in your vagina, due to menopause.
Most Important Information you should know about Osphena
WARNING: ENDOMETRIAL CANCER and CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS
Osphena works like estrogen in the lining of the uterus (endometrium), but can work differently in other parts of the body. Taking estrogen alone or Osphena may increase your chance for getting cancer of the lining of the uterus. Vaginal bleeding after menopause may be a warning sign of cancer of the lining of the uterus. Your healthcare provider should check any unusual vaginal bleeding to find out the cause, so tell him or her right away if this happens while you are using Osphena.
Osphena may increase your chances of having a stroke or blood clots.
You and your healthcare provider should talk regularly about whether you still need treatment with Osphena.
Call your healthcare provider right away if you have unusual vaginal bleeding, changes in vision or speech, sudden new severe headaches, and pains in your chest or legs with or without shortness of breath, weakness and fatigue.
Who should not take OSPHENA?
Osphena should not be used if you have unusual vaginal bleeding, have or have had certain types of cancers, have or have had blood clots, had a stroke or heart attack, have severe liver problems, are allergic to Osphena or any of its ingredients, or think you may be pregnant. Tell your healthcare provider if you are going to have surgery or will be on bed rest.
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS
Serious but less common side effects can include:
- stroke
- blood clots
- cancer of the lining of the uterus
Less serious, but common side effects include:
- hot flushes or flashes
- vaginal discharge
- muscle spasms
- headache
- excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis)
- heavy vaginal bleeding (vaginal hemorrhage)
- night sweats
Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines and supplements you take, as some medicines may affect how Osphena works. Osphena may also affect how other medicines work.
Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
Please read accompanying Patient Information for Osphena® (ospemifene) tablets, including Boxed Warning in the U.S. Full Prescribing Information.