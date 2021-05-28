MEADVILLE, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bronson Project 1-X": an engaging tale of fellowship, community, and motorcycle mission trips. "Bronson Project 1-X" is the creation of published author Ducttape, a native of Ohio born in 1969 who found a path back to Christ.
Ducttape writes, "You are formally invited to take a journey with some truly ordinary people. People who simply gave God an opportunity. We headed down many highways and byways. To us, each road was the Bronson Highway. Each mission was the Bronson Project. From 2010 to 2018, we accomplished Bronson Projects 1–X. Jesus said, 'The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few.' We found out that not only was our labor not in vain but that some rewards are at times indescribable!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ducttape's new book is a powerful testament to the power of faith and God's healing grace.
This book offers a personal look into the mission trips completed by an ordinary group of individuals who simply sought to give back and grow their faith.
