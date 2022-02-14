DUNCAN, Okla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DLT's musical production of "Seussical" is coming to the Simmons Center Theatre in Duncan on February 25-27 and March 4-5. Performances will be held at 7:30 PM nightly.
Come celebrate the imaginative writings of Dr. Seuss, one of the most popular children's book authors of all time. Adults and children alike will be delighted by the fantastical, imaginative world built by the beloved Dr. Seuss. Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.
Audiences young and old will love the amazing score, the impressive set, and the intensity of acting required to bring those characters to life. Directed by talented local DLT veteran, Veronica Hodgson, you can expect the same high caliber show you have come to know and love from DLT. Veronica has directed or co-directed 18 DLT productions, most notably Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Into the Woods, The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee, Frozen: Jr, and many others. With Veronica's hand at the helm, audiences are guaranteed to be amazed by her creative vision of the colorful world of Dr. Seuss on stage.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students, seniors (65 and up) and military personnel (active or retired). Children 4 and under are free if sitting on an adult's lap. Otherwise, they will need their own ticket. Tickets will be available at Distinctive-Decor, at the door, or online at http://buy.tututix.com/dlt. Tickets are valid for date on ticket only. No refunds or exchanges permitted.
Media Contact
Teri Knox, Duncan Convention & Visitors Bureau, 5802522900, tourism@simmonscenter.com
SOURCE Duncan Convention & Visitors Bureau