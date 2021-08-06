DUNCAN, Okla., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This September, the B-29/B-24 Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force will bring the CAF AirPower History Tour to Duncan. This National Air Tour of Historic WWII Aircraft will take place at Halliburton Field Airport from Sept 9-12, 2021.
The attending aircraft will include the B-29 Superfortress FIFI, B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, T-6 Texan, and the Boeing Stearman. Attendees can view, tour, and even fly in one of these spectacular aircrafts. Fly times and tours vary throughout the weekend and reservations are required to fly.
The full event schedule may be found below:
Thursday, September 9, 2021
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
B-29 & B-24 cockpit tours available all day.
T-6 & PT-13 available for rides all day.
Friday, September 10, 2021
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
B-29 & B-24 cockpit tours available all day.
T-6 & PT-13 available for rides all day.
Saturday, September 11, 2021
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
B-29 flies at 9:00 a.m.
B-24 flies at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
B-29 & B-24 cockpit tours available after noon.
PT-13, & T-6 available for rides all day.
Sunday, September 12, 2021
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
B-29 flies at 9:00 a.m.
B-24 flies at 9:30 a.m.
B-29 & B-24 cockpit tours available after noon.
PT-13, & T-6 available for rides all day.
While flights will require a reservation and must be made online, ramp access for tours and viewings can be purchased on event day. Ramp access will be $20/Adults, $10/Children (Age 11 thru 17), and free admission for children 10 & under. Price includes free B-29 & B-24 cockpit tour when the aircraft is available. Rider's admission is complimentary with proof of purchase. Attending aircraft subject to change due to weather or maintenance.
For much more information, please visit https://www.airpowersquadron.org/duncan-ok.
Media Contact
General Information, CAF B-29/B-24 Squadron, (972) 387-2924, AirpowerTour@cafhq.org
Teri Knox, Duncan Convention & Visitors Bureau, 5802522900, tourism@simmonscenter.com
SOURCE CAF B-29/B-24 Squadron