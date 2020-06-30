LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn-Edwards Paints has announced that they are now offering Online Color Consultations for interior and exterior projects. Since we are all spending more time at home, the team wanted to continue to inspire new projects in safe, easy ways. "We felt that now was the perfect time to create an online tool to help our consumers get color confident," said Sara McLean, color expert and stylist for Dunn-Edwards.
The color consultants are formally trained with interior design education, 80+ hours of paint application training, and they provide friendly, confidence-inspiring, custom color selection guidance for anything from front door refreshes to whole interior color consultations.
Your home is not only your biggest investment, it's also a reflection of you and your personal style. There are 2,006 Perfect Palette® colors and one reason to meet with a Dunn-Edwards Professional Color Advisor: they take the guesswork out of color selection. Often times, the most challenging part about a paint project is the paint color itself. Some consumers state that it can take up to six months or more to pick a paint color that is right for their home, or they need to repaint their space multiple times until it feels just, "right."
That is where the Dunn-Edwards Professional Color Advisors will step in and work directly with you, digitally and in a contactless format, until the color feels just right for your home. This will save many families time, money, and frustration. Additionally, their team offers a satisfaction guarantee, personalized Digital Project Summaries and Color Portfolios just for you and your home, and they are ready to answer any questions around the painting process.
Sara McLean explained that, "We will be seeing more warm neutrals as key colors along with coral-oranges, sunset hues, gray-blues, icy blues, and a wide range of greens. These all represent macro trends of global events, sustainable design, as well as health and wellness. Also, expect to see warmer hues with tactile touches tied to science and technology as these sectors become less cold, more human-influenced."
Current Color Trends:
OK CORAL DET436
Silver Fern DE5492
Antique Paper DE6218
Peace River DE5800
The Dunn-Edwards team is offering free shipping on all paint orders, purchased online, that are over $50, to create an easy, contactless experience. Additionally, through July 30th, 2020 take advantage of a free 15-minute virtual color consultation! Use promo code FREE15 at https://bit.ly/35UycVw
