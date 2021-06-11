WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced Residentially Speaking, a podcast series hosted by Alan Hubbell, Residential Marketing Leader, DuPont Performance Building Solutions. Each educational podcast features expert guests addressing topics most relevant to building high performance residential and multi-family wood-framed homes.
The Residentially Speaking series brings the voice and experience of key builders, dealers, thought leaders and influencers to discuss key issues shaping the residential home building market today and into the future. These podcasts are available on the DuPont Performance Building Solutions education portal, the EDU HUB.
"Builders have told us of their need to stay on top of the latest, proven building practices. With more than 50,000 builders in the U.S. and Canada, there's a large audience in need of educational touchpoints to help them continue to learn and grow in their trade," said Hubbell. "Residentially Speaking podcasts provide a great way to continue the conversation with builders, share success stories and science-based solutions for building healthy, robust and energy efficient homes that endure for years to come."
The inaugural edition of the Residentially Speaking podcast series, released on May 3 and currently live on the EDU HUB, features Mark LaLiberte, cofounder and president of Construction Instruction, a company that provides building professionals with training and solutions to build better, long lasting, healthier homes. Hubble and LaLiberte discuss the state-of-the-industry and trends that drive the future of home building and most importantly why building science education is important to the industry.
In their conversation, LaLiberte points out, "100 Years is probably a reasonable expectation of how long a building that is built today should last. Homeowners put a lot of trust in builders' knowledge of their trade and the science of buildings because of their title as a professional in the field. Buildings need to last throughout several changes of occupants and climate variations and that requires knowledge of three fundamentals; control the flow of heat, air and water in a structure. Understanding the science of buildings is essential if we want homes to be healthy, safe, durable and efficient."
When asked why teaching people is important, LaLiberte comments on the variation of professional training that builders receive today – whether that be on-the-job, apprentice training, or more formalized construction education. He notes that builders don't learn to build great buildings by accident, but rather they must be trained to do it. In his role with Construction Instruction, he interacts with builders across the United States to teach builders residential construction best practices and to help them incorporate good building science principles into their residential designs.
This conversation sets up a similar discussion on industry trends for the second podcast in the series featuring guest, Bill Smithers, CEO, CBUSA. In this episode, Bill shares his experience from the point-of-view of a builder in the industry. Residentially Speaking episode 2, with Bill Smithers is scheduled for release on June 17.
DuPont Performance Building Solutions provides the marketplace with a full suite of weatherization, thermal and air sealing solutions and services with the EDU HUB being the latest addition to a solution set aimed at meeting the educational and information needs of the residential building industry. In addition to podcasts, visitors can register for (and view) a series of solutions-oriented educational webinars as well as building science-based training materials and installation videos that will help the homes they build stand the test of time – expanding, contracting, breathing and protecting – for generations to come.
