WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When veteran builder Bill Smithers left his job as division president at a large national builder to go into custom home building, he quickly realized the buying power that working for a national builder had afforded him. Like any great entrepreneur, he networked with other custom builders and industry associations which led him to create CBUSA, a collaboration of over 500 independent builders who work together to lower purchasing costs and share knowledge.
In this episode of Residentially Speaking, host Alan Hubbell, Residential Marketing Leader, DuPont® Performance Building Solutions, speaks with Smithers about the benefits of Group Purchasing Organizations for custom builders, building science and the importance of a life-long learning philosophy in the construction business.
"Understanding building science is what separates the great builders from the good ones," said Bill Smithers, president CBUSA, when asked about his thoughts on the importance of building science.
"As a custom builder, it's your name on that door. When things go sideways it's generally not on a small scale. Using quality products applied with the best installation practices is critical to your reputation and your bottom line."
Hubbell and Smithers close out the episode discussing how to manage the rising costs of materials, escalation clauses and helping customers understand how quality building reduces the total cost of home ownership. To listen to the full episode, visit DuPont EDU HUB.
The next episode of Residentially Speaking will be released on August 5th with Meagan McCoy Jones, President of McCoy's building Supply, as Hubbell's guest. McCoy will provide her views on being a woman executive in the industry and how of being part of the construction supply chain has shaped her views on building science and construction. Is there a link to this so they can sign up? Would be nice to have that call to action available otherwise people won't come back to the site
