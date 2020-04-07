Frostfall_Dusk_Games_COVID_19.jpg

DUSK GAMES, the developers of FROSTFALL, is pleased to announce a global campaign to raise money for the CORONA VIRUS RELIEF EFFORT and NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS related to COVID-19. The company will be donating 100% of its entire sales from the month of April.

 By Dusk Games

DENVER, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the entire month of April, in order to promote home entertainment, incentivize social distancing, and simultaneously contribute to the relief efforts with direct cash, Dusk Games will donate 100% of in-game sales from FROSTFALL.

The Game is free to download and play, and offers fast-paced, magical battle royale matches on the go! 

Any like-minded partnerships or associations interested in being involved and collaborating with us to help save lives is welcome.

Streamers, Companies or any individual interested in promoting this initiative will be credited.  TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!  Please contact us by:

support@dusk.games
http://Frostfall.com  
+1 970 456 7432

Spread the love and fun, not the virus! 

 

